Indian government’s notice to Amazon Prime over ‘Tandav’

New Delhi–The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series ‘Tandav’ starring Saif Ali Khan.

Ministry sources that notice has been issued to the platform as it had released the series, and came as the ministry took serious notice of complaints against ‘Tandav’.

The web series had faced charges of inflaming religious passions and some police complaints have also been filed. According to the complaints, Hindu deities have been denigrated in it.

According to the sources, a proper response to all the allegations has been sought from Amazon Prime, failing which action would be taken against it. (IANS)