IANH to Celebrate Republic Day on Jan. 31, Consul General NY to Speak, Followed by a Brief Cultural Program

NASHUA, NH— India Association of New Hampshire, a non-profit community organization serving New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts, will host India’s Republic Day celebration on Zoom on Jan. 31.

Randhir Jaiswal, India’s Consul General in New York, will join the meeting via Zoom and will address the audience. IANH will also hold a question-answer session with Mr. Jaiswal and a brief cultural program.

The event will be held on Zoom from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Mr. Jaiswal took over as the Consul General towards the end of last year from the outgoing Consul General Mr. Sandeep Chakravorty. He is a career diplomat. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998. In his over two decades of diplomatic career so far, he has served in Portugal, Cuba, South Africa and at the Permanent Mission of India in New York.

Mr. Jaiswal holds a Masters degree in History from Delhi University and speaks Hindi, English, Portuguese and Spanish and is conversant with several dialects of Bihar.

IANH was founded in 1989 and received Non-Profit tax exempt status in 1991. The association currently has membership of three hundred and fifty families from New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts.