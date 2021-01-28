IAGB to Celebrate India’s Republic Day in Style With Playback Singers and Performing Artists in a Virtual Event on Jan. 30

BOSTON–India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) will celebrate its annual Republic Day event in pomp and style, albeit virtually on Jan. 30th. An attractive line up of stars and performers are lined up by the IAGB committee to mark the occasion. The Chief Guest for the event will be Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India, New York.

The event will start with the opening snthems of USA and India sung by Mary Millben, the well-known American singer/actor who has performed for 3 consecutive US Presidents. She is a 2010 Helen Hayes Award Nominee, has performed in theatre across U.S. and been a featured soloist at The White House, the United States Congress, Off-Broadway, the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, for Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and a backup chorister for the XLIII Super Bowl Halftime Show with Bruce Springsteen.

As a run up to the Republic Day event, IAGB is hosting a Fireside Chat with Mary Millben on Jan 28th at 7:30 pm ET. This Fireside Chat will be moderated by Clint Valladares, Sr. Director at the Berklee School of Music. Everyone is welcome to this event hosted on IAGB Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The grand music concert on the Finale will be jointly presented by the versatile, singer, performer, voice artist and Bollywood celebrity Sudesh Bhosale and the famous playback singer Vaishali Made of the “Pinga” song from the movie Bajirao Mastaani. This concert will feature a live orchestra and music band. Sudesh Bhosale has sung many famous Bollywood songs for Amitabh Bachchan including “Jumma chumma de” from 1991 movie Hum. He can mimic numerous Bollywood stars including Ashok Kumar (Dadamoni), Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt and Sanjeev Kumar. He has been awarded the Mother Teresa Millennium Award for his contribution to music in a ceremony in Kolkata in 2008.

Made is an Indian singer and winner of Zee TV’s reality series, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009. At the 2009 Nagpur International Marathon she was a special invitee along with Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. She has recently given playback for the duet song “Pinga” along with Shreya Ghoshal for the movie Bajirao Mastaani. The song features Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. She has also lent her voice for ‘Fitoori’ in the same film.

IAGB will also present more than 10 major cultural performances, comprising music and dance from various parts of India, showcasing the country’s diversity and unique identity.

Throughout the month of January, IAGB held several events, Antakshari and about 9 other competitions as run up events to this Republic Day event. Many of the prize winners will be felicitated at this event.

Join IAGB on its Facebook and YouTube channels on 30th January at 6:30 pm ET for their Republic Day Event. Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/iagbface YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/IAGBTV

For more details, visit www.iagb.org or send an email to iagb@iagb.org.

India Association of Greater Boston (IAGB) is the oldest and one of the leading Indian American organizations in New England. It serves the Indian American communities and strives to foster a strong Indian American social, civic, cultural and community presence in New England.