Former Andhra minister back in jail in kidnapping case

Hyderabad– Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, the main accused in the kidnapping of three businessmen in Hyderabad, was sent back to jail after her three-day police custody ended Thursday.

Police produced her before a magistrate at his residence after medical examination at the Primary Health Centre in Begumpet and also at Gandhi Hospital. Various tests, including for Covid-19, were conducted at the two facilities.

The Telugu Desam Party leader was subsequently shifted back to Chanchalguda Jail. Her fresh bail petition is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police is understood to have gathered key information from Akhila Priya about the kidnapping. She denied involvement in the case but the investigators placed before her the evidence gathered so far.

Businessman Praveen Rao and his two brothers were kidnapped from their residence in Bowenpally by a group of 10 persons, who posed as income tax officials. The trio were let off by the accused early on January 6.

Hours later, police arrested Akhila Priya from her residence at Kukatpally. Another accused, A.V. Subba Reddy, was arrested the same day.

Police on Monday arrested three more accused. According to police, the incident is linked to a dispute over 25 acres of land at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad.

Praveen Rao had reportedly purchased the land in 2016 from Subba Reddy, a close aide of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, a former MP. After Nagi Reddy’s death in 2017, his daughter Akhila Priya approached Praveen for a share and when he rejected the demand, she, along with her husband Bhargava Ram and others, allegedly planned the kidnapping.

Police were still on the lookout for Bhargav Ram, Guntur Srinu and other accused in the case. Teams have been sent to neighbouring states to apprehend them.

Police on Monday announced arrest of Boya Sampath Kumar, personal assistant of Akhila Priya, Nagaradoddi Mallikarjuna Reddy, personal assistant of Bhargava Ram, and Dorllu Balachennaiah, all residents of Kurnool and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh.

“During the investigation, it is established that Bhuma Akhila Priya planned and executed the crime along with Bhargava Ram, Guntur Srinu and other accomplice in order to grab the land or extort money from the victims,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had said.

Police seized items used in the commission of offence including mobile phones, SIM cards and fake number plates of vehicles. (IANS)