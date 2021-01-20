Designing jewellery for Indian women is exciting: Forevermarks

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi– Designing jewellery for Indian women is definitely exciting because of the unique and different ways women from different parts of India adorn themselves as per their culture, says Federica Imperiali, Global Head of New Product Development, Forevermark while sharing her views on the philosophy behind the designs created for Indian market.

In a conversation with IANSlife, the expert gives insight into the jewellery trends for Spring-Summer 2021, its business strategy and the co-relation between culture, design, and innovation.

Q: What trend does Forevermarks see for Spring-Summer 2021?

A: We have identified for Spring/Summer 2021 two main trends we have named Diamond Rain Twist and Shine. No doubt all trends have been influenced by the actual situation the whole world is living and we all feel the desire to invest in purchases that are meaningful and have enduring value.

First trend is all about rain and all that it symbolises. It is an exhilarating source of inspiration and optimism during times of challenge and change. As an element, water is essential to all life on earth. In its embodiment as rain, we associate it with renewal, rejuvenation and growth.

When translating rain’s allure into diamond jewellery, the remarkable properties of diamonds such as their strength, natural beauty and rarity, inspires us to desire for new beginnings and clearer times. In the same way that rain refreshes, we can explore new ideas and incorporate diamond cuts such as pears, marquise and squares to replicate the stunning fluid droplet and ripple movement from rain and to transform much-loved statement pieces in original ways to treasure forever.

Second trend is more about changes: life’s unexpected twists and turns that can often be the catalyst for great new things. This trend is about dynamism and surprise. Introduces silhouettes based on sculptural twists that thrill from every angle. A sweeping band of pave diamonds, or a striking solitaire. Asymmetric diamond clusters, or mixed cuts that build interest, and perspective to draw the eye.

Q: What is your strategy for the first half of the year and new collections?

A: It will be soon time for Forevermark to launch a brand-new collection emphasising the self-purchase area and the idea of self-expression.

It is intended for bold and adventurous personalities and aims at expressing the spirit of possibilities created by a single action that can shape the future. The whole collection is an evocative symbol of the path every person has already started and of the future that can still be influenced by our actions.

Diamonds are at the heart of every jewellery piece with their enduring beauty, integrity and uniqueness.

Q: What’s your philosophy behind the design created for the Indian market?

A: Designing jewellery for Indian women is definitely exciting because of the unique and different ways women from different parts of India adorn themselves as per their culture. Indian women have a natural elegance that allows them to carry large jewellery pieces with grace and elan with both their traditional as well as modern outfits.

Indian women have surely expanded our design palette where we bring in the traditional designs to our jewellery but still have the contemporary feel.

In this year trends, we have spotted a strong link to tradition that might perfectly fit the great importance traditional jewellery has always had in Indian culture.

In difficult times traditions are the roots that help us in being strong. Inspired by the patterns, motifs and symbols used by global cultures to express deeply held beliefs, jewels with tribal echoes speak to our renewed interest in traditions that celebrate belonging, identity and our place in the world. The versatility of diamonds comes into play, as different cuts are set in beautiful arrangements with enduring appeal.

Q: How do various markets influence the design palette?

A: Our trend research is a global forecast with the aim to become a source of inspiration: our key moods are used as “muses” that inspire exquisite diamond jewellery designs. But these designs are thought to transcend the here and now and will remain valuable and desirable forever. The purpose is to have them declined to reflect specific demand and culture of different markets. But above all we think that diamonds and diamond jewellery speak every language, cross the borders of a country or a specific culture: a jewel with a Forevermark diamond is something that will remain desirable everywhere and forever as forever is the unique beauty of a Forevermark diamond.

Q: How do you see the correlation between culture, design, and innovation?

A: At Forevermark we do extensive research by looking at global trends on runways, retail designs and product innovations, but our inspiration also comes from sculpture, interior design, and architecture as well as from everyday life. All these stimuluses are used to put together a forecast of the designs that we will see gaining in popularity in the next year. What we believe is really important is that identified jewellery trends support the creation of pieces which combine timeless elegance with contemporary appeal.

Jewellery design is not intended to be a “fast fashion” design but everlasting pieces.

Q: Do you see a shift in purchase patterns and how it affected the designs in 2020 and will affect in 2021?

A: The pandemic has really brought together families and helped people build and invest in meaningful relationships. De Beers recently did a survey to understand the consumers’ attitudes and perspective towards buying diamonds during COVID and we found that consumers are now looking at fewer, better things to invest in. They want to purchase jewellery that is meaningful and connects them to their family or loved ones. As for the Indian consumers the big takeaway from the research is that their love for diamonds remains very strong. Their intention to acquire diamonds and jewellery remains very high. Luxury is good and remains on the top of consumers’ minds.

Product development plays a big part of that scheme of things. In a post Covid world, the core product offering must have a deeper meaning and connections to the end consumer. Today consumers are looking for diamonds that have stood the test of time and trials to shine brighter. Design trends post Covid are more simple, yet elegant and convey a sense of priceless emotions.

Research has also underlined a deep attention of customers for sustainability. Forevermark diamonds can meet this need: our diamonds are very carefully and sourced from mines located in countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Canada. Forevermark diamonds are mined deep below the ground, from the ocean and even beneath an Arctic lake. Each mine is required to uphold high business, social and environmental standards. Forevermark diamond that is worn, has benefited the community where it originated.

Ethical sourcing is at the heart of a Forevermark diamond. The diamond’s journey from rough to polished, particular care has been taken to ensure responsible business practices, support for the advancement of women and protection of the natural world, which is the ultimate source of our diamonds. During every step of its journey, strict criteria ensure the diamonds are ethical or conflict-free and do not negatively impact the environment.

Forevermark employees and communities living in diamond-producing areas benefit from legal, safe and responsible business practices. From the moment a conflict-free Forevermark inscribed diamond is unearthed, it is tracked and monitored at each stage of its journey to ensure it is untreated and completely natural. We examine the human rights standards, political climate and socio-economic profile of every community which might be a source of Forevermark diamonds.

Our analysis of trends has also underlined as a must for 2021 diversity and inclusivity and this is reflected in 2021 designs: in our World tribe trend jewellery features traditional patterns, motifs and symbols translate into designs that embrace visual codes of the world’s diverse cultures, and Hear me trend reflects the shift towards jewellery with universal appeal, marks the welcome arrival of a trend with more permanence than a temporary fad. Whether we refer to these choices as unisex, gender-free or non-binary scarcely matters any more. What does matter is that our voices can be used to drive change, and which deserve to be heard. (IANS)