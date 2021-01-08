‘Desi Dons’ represents our ‘desi inspiration’: Twinjabi

Mumbai– The Indian-American pop music duo Twinjabi is out with their new video, Desi Dons. They say the song and the video reflect their inspiration as well as the new age sound they are constantly trying to create.

“‘Desi Dons’ represents a new age, new energy that Twinjabi is bringing to the world. We are establishing ourselves as the desi dons of this new era while showing respect to desi figures we have been inspired by. These people include Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” said the duo.

The video of the popular song dropped on January 7, though the audio song was launched in late 2020. The duo decided to launch the video now because the song garnered positive response from fans. (IANS)