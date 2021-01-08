‘Chak De! India’ actress Tanya Abrol in ‘Maddam Sir’

Mumbai–Actress Tanya Abrol, who shot to fame playing the spirited Balbir Kaur in Chak De! India, has joined the cast of the television series Maddam Sir.

“Over the last couple of years I have been mostly focusing on films and the web. But after learning about the role and also the case that I will be a part of, I was inclined to explore the genre and the character,” said the actress, about her decision to work in the web series.

Talking about her character Dipti, Tanya shared: “Dipti is an interesting character and the episodes highlight the case of daughters’ rights to ancestral property after marriage. Dipti is in a bid to save her family’s ‘akhada’ (wrestling ground), and the upcoming episodes will throw light on this issue in an engaging way as she knocks the door of Mahila Police Thana.”

Tanya, who was seen last year in the horror film Durgamati, has promised viewers of “Maddam Sir” some “action-packed ‘akhada’ fights and a glimpse into Dipti’s life”.

She also opened up on the difference between doing films and television.

“There’s a vast difference between shooting for films and television. Television requires you to be spontaneous, especially when you are entering a show mid-way. You need to quickly grasp the nuances of the character and deliver, while in films, you get a lot of time to prepare for your character,” said the “CID” actress.

“I personally appreciate the work and effort it takes to roll out episodes after episodes in a television show. Television creates characters which every household remembers and love mainly because of the reach,” she added.

Maddam Sir airs on Sony SAB. (IANS)