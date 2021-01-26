Canadian CEO quits after jumping Covid vaccine queue

Toronto– Rod Baker, CEO of Great Canadian Gaming, has resigned after allegedly jumping the Covid-19 vaccine queue in the country.

According to a report in CTV News, Baker’s resignation came after officials in Yukon city revealed a couple had flown into the remote town in northern Canada to obtain doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“The husband and wife were also accused of breaking quarantine rules after arriving,” the report said on Monday.

Court documents showed that Baker and his wife Ekaterina were each fined a total of $1,150 for allegedly failing to self-isolate and failing to behave in a manner consistent with the declarations they made upon their arrival in the Yukon.

The Canadian casino company has been bought by Apollo Global Management.

Baker has served as Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s CEO since 2011.

Yukon Community Services Minister John Streiker had first revealed a couple who gave a Vancouver, BC address is accused of travelling to the Yukon to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and failing to self-isolate upon their arrival. (IANS)