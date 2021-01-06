Boston’s Radio MusicIndia Temporarily Stops Its Broadcast

WALTHAM, MA–Radio MusicIndia, the successor of legendary Sounds of India and the weekly radio show of Indian music on WLYN 1360 AM, has temporarily stopped its broadcast from last Sunday, January 3rd, 2021.

“In the current environment, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has become extremely challenging to continue our radio show in its present form, requiring us to suspend the program for the time being,” Sanjay Jain, one of the hosts of Radio MusicIndia, said in a statement. “In the coming weeks, we intend to evaluate our options to better serve our listeners. We thank our listeners for their involvement and support over the last five years.”

Radio MusicIndia began its Sunday program in October 2015 with hosts Sanjay Jain, Ali Rizvi, Anuradha Palakurthi and Pradeep Shukla. Each broadcast was a two-part program that featured Indian classical music with introduction to Ragas and theme-based Bollywood songs.

Sounds of India, the predecessor of Radio MusicIndia, was hosted by Harish and Bini Dang for more than four decades in Boston.