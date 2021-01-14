Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Adah Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and more…

Taapsee Pannu engages in ‘cheap thrills’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday posted a picture where she is seen posing in the bathtub, and added a witty caption to it.

Taapsee sarcastically claimed that clicking pictures while sitting in a bathtub is the “new in thing”, and hence she wants to enjoy some “cheap thrills”.

“Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about !

#CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy,” captioned the actress.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Rashmi Rocket”, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

The actress also has “Looop Lapeta” and “Haseen Dillruba” coming up.

Adah Sharma celebrates Pongal with an edible garland

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma on Thursday shared her idea of celebrating Pongal, the festival of harvest. She shared a funny video on Twitter that shows her weaving a garland with edible stuff.

The actress first wears the edible garland, made of kurmura or puffed rice, and then starts eating it.

“What is your Aasai (desire, khwahish) #HappyPongal #HappyPongal2021,” Adah captioned the video.

Her fans found her style of celebrating Pongal “cute” and “adorable”, and commented on her post wishing her a happy Pongal.

On the work front, Adah features in the recently-released romantic comedy web series “Pati Patni Aur Panga”, where she plays a trans-woman. The film is directed by Abir Sengupta, and also stars Naveen Kasturia, Gurpreet Saini, Hiten Tejwani, and Alka Amin in pivotal roles.

Rasika Dugal: Reprising a character in a new season is like meeting old friend

New Delhi– Actress Rasika Dugal has been busy working in new seasons of various web shows, and she says playing the same character all over again in a fresh season is like meeting an old friend.

“I have had a lot of second seasons this year. It’s been an interesting journey to revisit Beena (‘Mirzapur’), Neeti (‘Delhi Crime’) and Meera (‘Out of Love’), and to experience how they might have changed as people,” Rasika told IANS.

“Reprising a character for a new season is like meeting an old friend — you basically know them and understand how they are wired, but they are not exactly who they were when you met them last,” she added.

Rasika recently completed the shoot of “Out Of Love” season 2.

On working during the pandemic, she shared: “Initially, it was full of trepidation and nervousness for everyone, but because safety norms were being followed, all of us eased into it soon enough.”

“It also helped that we were shooting in the hills. It felt safer,” added the actress, on shooting in Ooty and Coonoor for the second season of the show for two months.

Jacqueline Fernandez channels her inner ballerina

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernanadez channels her inner ballerina in her latest posts on social media. The actress looks every inch a stunning dance diva in a string of new pictures she shared on Instagram

In the images, she is seen wearing pristine white leotard paired with champagne coloured shoes.

“Time is now Queens,” she wrote as caption with one image. “Remember who you are,” she captioned the second picture.

Jacqueline recently shot her portions for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has now commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

This year, she will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2”. The two had earlier co-starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”. Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

Sara reveals her sunset mood

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared what, according to her, a day well done seems like, in her latest post on social media.

Sara has posted a picture on Instagram sitting on the rooftop with the setting sun in the backdrop.

“When you see the setting Sun… Sara calls it a day well done,” she wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 1.2 million likes.

Sara, who was recently seen in the digitally released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, has started shooting for her next “Atrangi Re”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. (IANS)