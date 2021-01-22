Bollywood Roundup: Swara Bhasker, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet, and more…

Swara Bhasker’s mantra: The idea is to try things you haven’t done before

Mumbai– Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things lets her maintaion the thrill and passion of her job.

From a suave and independent officegoing woman to ethnicwear to donning a smart look in short hair and glasses, Swara dons various avatars in the five-episode horror comedy series.

“The idea is to try things you haven’t done before, for me — it keeps the thrill and passion of the job alive,” Swara said.

“I tried out multiple looks for ‘Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai’ and it was quite exciting. I wanted to try chopping my hair for the close crop look, but I was shooting for other projects and it wasn’t possible. So, I tried about five wigs and different eye colours to master this look, and there’s an interesting twist to why I am looking this way, you should watch the show to know more,” she added.

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai also stars Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma. It is currently streaming on MX Player.

Rakul Preet hints at new series coming up?

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday described herself as an old soul with young eyes in a new post on social media. In the caption, Rakul seems to promise fans that the announcement of a new series is coming soon.

The 30-year-old star posted a picture on Instagram that captures her hiding behind a white curtain, with only half of her face is visible.

“Just an old soul with young eyes and a vintage heart #newshootseries #comingsoon,” she captioned the image.

Rakul has a string of projects lined up. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. The actress will also be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The film is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.

Sara Ali Khan aces aerial yoga

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys fitness, and loves sharing fitness videos, too. In a new video she posted on Friday, the young Bollywood star aces the aerial yoga.

In the Instagram clip, Sara is seen performing aerial yoga with the help of a yoga hammock. She is seen swinging dressed in a black crop top and orange shorts.

“Swinging into the weekend,” she wrote hilariously.

The actress keeps sharing tidbits from her workout schedule with fans on her social media.

Currently, the actress is vacationing in the Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next “Atrangi Re”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Priyanka shares a secret about her late night talk show appearances

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed her secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London and it is every bit hilarious.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sleeping on two chairs, dressed in an olive green blouse paired with blue joggers. She completed her look with a chunky gold neck piece.

“What’s my secret to doing late night talk show appearances in the US while living in London you ask? #NapsOnNapsOnNaps. Top half Zoom styling by @luxurylaw,” she wrote as the caption.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a make-up tutorial on the photo-sharing website.

“DIY Zoom Glam Tutorial. I may not have the most extravagant at-home glam routine, but it has worked out for me this far!” she wrote.

Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, “Text For You”. The actress has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot.

Her new film “The White Tiger” drops digitally this weekend.

Tara Sutaria shares picture of her first ballet as a kid

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback childhood picture from her first ballet performance.

Tara posted the picture on Instagram stories, featuring several children dressed in colourful outfits. Tara used a red arrow to point at herself in the image.

On the image, she wrote: “Me at age 9 or 10 in my first ballet at the incredible Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at the NCPA with the New Jersey Ballet performing the #Nutcracker @piasutaria.”

On the professional front, The actress had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen in the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

She has also been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of “Heropanti”, starring Tiger Shroff. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. (IANS)