Bollywood Roundup: Sonal Chauhan, Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and more…

Sonal Chauhan flaunts hourglass frame in new bikini post

Mumbai– Actress Sonal Chauhan has shared a stunning picture on Instagram flaunting her hourglass figure in a hot pink and white bikini.

“Choose Happiness…. Today … Tomorrow … Always, ” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 277K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Sonal made her maiden appearance on screen in Himesh Reshammiya’s207 release “Aap Kaa Surroor”. She appeared opposite Emraan Hashmi in “Jannat” a year later. Last year, she appeared in the song “”Fursat hai aaj bhi” alongside singer Arjun Kanungo.

Kiara Advani feels ‘charged for 2021’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has turned on her beast mode for 2021, and she sure looks all charged-up for the year ahead.

Kiara posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out in a gym in sports bra and lycra pants.

“Charged for 2021,” she wrote as the caption.

Kiara’s recent release was “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a Ghaziabadi girl’s fixation with dating apps.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt mourns the loss of pet cat Sheeba

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday mourned the death of her pet cat Sheeba. The actress also shared a couple of photographs on Instagram where she is seen posing with Sheeba.

“Goodbye my angel,” she wrote as caption.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also expressed her grief: “RIP Sheeba. We named you after the Queen of Sheeba because from day one you had such a regal air. My mornings will never be the same again. Thank you for the abundance of love you blessed me with Sheebles will miss you so much.”

Alia will next be seen in the first installment of director Ayan Mukerji’s superhero adventure trilogy Brahmastra. In the film, Alia stars alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The actress will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.

Sonam’s mantra: Take yourself out on date, indulge in carbs

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her mantra: One should take themselves out on a date and indulge in carbs.

Sonam posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen gorging on pasta. In the monochrome image, she sports a dark outfit paired with a white jacket.

“Sometimes, you just need to take yourself out on a date and indulge in some carbs. It’s self-care at its finest! At one of my favourite, Chucs, before Tier 4; in my favourite, @bhaane,” Sonam wrote alongside the image.

With a second picture where she holds a cocktail, she wrote: “Can’t stop marvelling at these vintage prints of Amalfi & the Cinque Terre adorning the walls at Chucs. The wanderlust in me just can’t wait to head there one day! Feeling my vintage best in @bhaane velvet dress!”

Sonam has started to shoot for “Blind” in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule. The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

Sunny Leone: Action genre holds added edge for me

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone is excited to take up roles that come with paces of high-octane action and this something that drew her to her new project, the web series Bullets.

“I’ve always been excited about taking up a role which sees its protagonist being put through the paces of high octane action,” Sunny said.

“The genre holds an added edge for me and what I loved about my character Tina is that she decides to brave the odds, learns to be tough and enjoys a sense of adventure,” she added.

The web show features Sunny and Karishma Tanna as Tina and Lolo, who are on a quest to gather evidence that can foil an illegal weapons deal between two countries. Soon, they are against an influential politician and find themselves being chased by goons and police.

The show also stars Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah and Mohan Kapur and is directed by Devang Dholakia. Bullets is currently streaming on MX Player.

Taapsee Pannu wants to be recruited by Avengers!

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu is testing if she has superpowers, because she wants to be part of the Avengers team! In a short clip she posted on Friday, the actress has revealed her process to do so.

In the video, she has her face downward looking at the camera, as she flicks her hair both ways.

“Testing if I am gifted with some super powers that Avengers can recruit me for,” she wrote with the clip on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Taapsee shared that she is gearing up for the final schedule of her film, “Rashmi Rocket”.

“Sun salutations Rashmi style. #RashmiRocket racing towards the final schedule,” she shared.

In “Rashmi Rocket”, she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta” and ” Haseen Dillruba”.