Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Esha Gupta, and more…

Shilpa Shetty offers fans a glimpse of her hydroponic farm

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty on Friday gave a sneak peek of her hydroponic or soil-less farm to fans. Shilpa revealed that she has grown vegetables of her salad in just 25 days in the farm, which is her newfound passion.

Sharing a video of her farm on Instagram, she wrote: “They say, ‘you are what you eat’. So, when I found a way to make my food cleaner, I jumped at it. Now, I have my own little Hydroponic farm in our backyard and we’ve managed to produce our own salad in 25 days.”

Explaining the meaning of hydroponic farming, Shilpa added: “For those of you who don’t know what Hydroponic Farming is, here’s something for you: The science of soil-less gardening is called hydroponics. It basically involves growing healthy plants without the use of a traditional soil medium by using a nutrient like a mineral-rich water solution instead. A plant just needs select nutrients, some water, and sunlight to grow.”

The actress also revealed the salad ingredients that she has grown in the farm: “And just like that we have bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil, and so many more greens to devour. Very few things feel as wonderful as seeing your passion come to fruition.”

Shilpa said in the video that she enjoys talking to her plants and even kisses them! She also advised her followers to practice hydroponic farming and grow vegetables for their salad.

Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day playing volleyball with jawans

Mumbai– Bollywood supertar Akshay Kumar celebrated Army Day on Friday by playing a game of volleyball with jawans.

Akshay posted a video on Instagram that captures him playing a volleyball match on Friday morning with the jawans. Like the armymen, Akshay wears black athleisure for the match.

“Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball,” he wrote with the video.

Akshay along with actresses Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. Shoot will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, who plays the role of Akshay’s friend.

Esha Gupta flaunts perfect hourglass figure in new post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Esha Gupta on Friday shared a stunning picture flaunting perfect curves in a post she has shared on social media.

Esha posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing on a beach.

To caption the image, Esha wrote: “Flow.”

Esha, who is known for her work in films such as Jannat 2, Rustom, Commando 2 and Baadshaho among many other films, often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.

The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series “REJCTX2” last year.

Jacqueline Fernandez can make ‘filter coffee’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernanadez counts making filter coffee among her many talents, going by her social media post on Friday.

Jacqueline posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first features a woman preparing some coffee in a hotel for the actress.

The second image features Jacqueline pouring the hot beverage in a traditional glass.

On the image, she wrote: “I make filter coffee now too!!”

Talking about her work, Jacqueline has several films lined up.

She has shot for her horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2”. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

Sonu Sood: ‘Prithviraj’ makers eyeing 2021 release

Mumbai– Actor Sonu Sood, who will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Prithviraj, says he has completed shooting his portions for the film and adds that the makers are eyeing a suitable date in 2021 to release the film, once the situation gets normal and the audience returns to theatres.

“I have completed the shooting of ‘Prithiviraj’. They are planning to release the film when the (Covid) situation gets better,” Sonu told IANS.

“There are two movies in South (film industry). One of them is releasing this month and the other one will release after some time,” he said about his upcoming roster, adding that there are a couple of films planned in Bollywood, too.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film features Akshay as Prithviraj Chauhan while former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut as his love interest Sanyogita. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Sonu is currently seen in the video of the song Paagal nahin hona, which is dedicated to armymen and their lady loves. Sung by Sunanda Sharma, the romantic ballad is composed by Avvy Sara and has lyrics by Jaani.

Talking about the song, Sonu said: “I got many offers to feature in music videos but this one was very special. In this song, we have shown what kind of sacrifices our soldiers make in their personal life when they are out there to protect the country. I really liked its concept and that’s why I decided to say yes.” (IANS)