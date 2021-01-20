Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Manoj Bajpayee, and more…

Sara Ali Khan shares pic of ‘sandy toes, sunkissed nose’ from Maldives

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Maldives, and she has shared a picture on Instagram from the trip with fans.

“Sandy Toes and Sunkissed Nose,” she wrote as caption with the image, where she is seen sitting on a pavement with her feat on the sand. The ocean can be seen in the backdrop.

Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next “Atrangi Re”. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Katrina Kaif highlights power of pilates, fans call her ‘fitness queen’

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared the benefits of pilates over gymming. She feels pilates can be better for the muscles.

Katrina shared a video on Instagram where she is seen practicing pilates under the guidance of her trainer, focusing on her left leg.

“I usually prefer gym, but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work though Pilates as well — @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on her post, fans showered the actress with their love and appreciation calling her “fitness queen” and “fitness icon”.

“The trendsetter of fitness among women in Bollywood,” commented a user.

“India’s number one female fitness icon and inspiration,” wrote another user.

Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama Sooryavanshi. The actress also features in the forthcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Manoj Bajpayee hopes to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi again

Mumbai– Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee feels it is time to revisit and draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

Reacting to a tweet about the documentary “Ahimsa — Gandhi: The Power Of The Powerless, Manoj on Wednesday, wrote: “Generations will find (it) hard to believe that there was this man walked on this planet!!! Let’s all watch it, read him and get inspired all over again .#ahimsa #Gandhi.”

Meanwhile, the actor is looking forward to the release of the second season of the hit web show, “The Family Man”.

He will return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari. South star Samantha Akkineni will also join the action in season two, as an antagonist. Srikant, while struggling to balance his personal and professional lives, will be pitted against a new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.

The series will release on February 12.

Abhishek Bannerjee: Have always told Taapsee Pannu I’m her fan

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Banerjee has wrapped up shooting for Rashmi Rocket, and he says he always told the film’s star Taapsee Pannu that he is her fan.

He also shared his experience of shooting with co-actors Tapsee, Priyanshu Painyuli and director Akarsh Khurana.

“Akarsh and I know each other since 15 years! For me the entire experience of working with Akarsh was to going back to my roots because i had worked with him when I used to do theatres, for a theatre festival called ‘Thespo’ in Bombay and after that we have worked and collaborated together for Rashmi Rocket,” Abhishek said.

“Also, the set had all the people I knew from before. I have always told Tapsee that I am her fan.”

Abhishek said he watches a lot of Tamil films, and he recalled he has been Taapsee’s fan ever since he saw her in the 2011 release, “Aadukalam”, co-starring Dhanush.

“I used to often tell her this whenever we used to interact during my casting days and unfortunately because of the something or the other, we couldn’t collaborate together but finally I got to act with her and that was a great experience. Tapsee is a solid, determined and a very hardworking actor. (Rashmi Rocket co-actor) Priyanshu (Painyuli) is someone whom I have known for many years,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek, who started out as a casting director in Bollywood before making it as an actor, says he had cast Priyanshu in “Rock-On 2”, and they have been friends since then.

Divya Dutta: ‘Dhaakad’ will set a trend

Mumbai– Actress Divya Dutta looks forward to working with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in Dhaakad, and says she is sure that the spy thriller will set a trend. A poster introducing her character was released on Wednesday.

The actress will be seen as an “evil master” named Rohini in the film.

“When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person.I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well,” Divya said.

“I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that ‘Dhaakad’ will set a trend,” she added.

Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun will be seen as the antagonist in the spy thriller film. His character is named Rudraveer.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.

Sunny Leone: Shooting for ‘Splitsvilla’ is like coming back home

Mumbai– Sunny Leone is set to fly to Kerala to start work on Spiltsvilla 13. She says shooting for the youth based reality show is like coming back home.

“I will soon be jetting off to Kerala as Splitsvilla is going on floors. This is a show that is very close to my heart. I have been a part of it since 2014. Shooting for Splitsvilla is like coming back home. I cannot wait to start the shoot,” Sunny said.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

The 13th season of Splitsvilla would mark Sunny’s seventh year of association with the show.

A while back, she wrapped up Koka Kola, a horror-comedy, and she will soon begin shooting for a film down South. (IANS)