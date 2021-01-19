Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

Rakul Preet’s mantra: Strong is the new sexy

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shared her latest mantra in life with fans on social media. She believes that strong is the new sexy.

Rakul has posted a new workout video from the gym on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing squats with the help of a dumbbell.

“Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats @smackji l#burn #strongisthenewsexy#fitnessenthusiast,” she wrote alongside the image.

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama “MayDay”. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

She will begin the shoot of “MayDay” mid-December in Hyderabad.

Jacqueline wants everyone to ‘stay healthy, happy’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday posted a stunning post-workout picture and asked everyone to stay healthy and happy.

Jacqueline shared a string of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen lying on the bed wearing a white sports bra. She sports a no-makeup and chooses to keep her luscious hair open.

“Have a great day everyone! Stay healthy and happy!” she wrote as caption.

Jacqueline has several films lined up this year.

She has shot for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2”. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.

Urvashi Rautela: Biopics are a great challenge for actors

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen essaying a role that has been inspired from real life, and says narrating the life of someone else on the screen is always a big responsibility.

Urvashi will be seen as the wife of Randeep Hooda’s character in the web series, Inspector Avinash. The thriller series is based on real events in the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.

“I play Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda’s character. Biopics are a great challenge for actors — instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen,” Urvashi said.

“Bringing someone else’s story to life is a big responsibility, but one that also helps a real life person’s story be told,” she added.

Talking about her preparation for the role, she said: “To get into the skin of the character, I have been hanging out with Poonam Mishra. I’ve been trying my level best to get as close to her personality and mannerisms as possible.”

“I’m wearing the same kind of bangles and sarees of her liking, basically trying to soak up the character to the best of my ability! I’m truly honoured to be playing her in the series because she, in my eyes, is the epitome of strength and courage. She has been a strong pillar of support to Avinash Mishra,” she added.

The web series also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Shilpa Shetty doesn’t believe in aging stereotypes

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty says she does not believe in the stereotyping people face once they cross a certain age.

“Ageing is a process we have absolutely no control over. But, stereotyping what you can and cannot do just because you have crossed a certain age is something I don’t believe in,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

She added: “The years add a lot of wear & tear to the bones, nerves, & muscles; but, consistently taking care of ourselves is important. Follow just three simple rules:

1. Eat right

2. Exercise regularly

3. Smile and laugh more often

The body may have reached a certain age, but if you are young at heart then the world is your oyster.”

The actress also shared a video that captures her jumping on a trampoline with son Viaan. The video has a message that reads: “Aging is inevitable, but how you want to age is a choice.”

She shared the post with hashtags: #ShilpaKaMantra, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #ExerciseWell, #EatClean, #SmileMore, #StayHappy, #YoungAtHeart and #AgeIsJustANumber.

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film “Nikamma” also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. “Hungama 2” also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”.

Deepika Padukone: ‘I have to say cookies are my strength’

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone says she is more fond of baking than cooking, and reveals she is an expert at making cookies. On Tuesday, Deepika joined the latest Instagram trend, and hosted a Ask Me Anything session for fans.

When one fan asked her about the “favourite food that she makes by herself”, Deepika said: “Favourite food I bake I’d say cookies. I’m more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength.”

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, “Fighter”, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. (IANS)