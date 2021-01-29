Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Adah Sharma, and more…

Priyanka Chopra launches haircare line Anomaly

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her own haircare line called Anomaly. The actress, who manages her time between Bollywood and Hollywood projects, made the announcement on Friday on Instagram, with a picture of a Beauty Inc magazine cover.

“This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived. I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills,” she wrote as caption with the image.

The actress further announced that the haircare line will be available for all on January 31.

“Oh, and btw, it’s $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all. Dropping Jan 31st, exclusively at Target in the US to start, and expanding to markets around the world later in the year. More to come through the day and weekend, for now I hope you’ll check out @anomalyhaircare to learn more,” she added.

Sara Ali Khan shares a dash of ‘sweater days and winter haze’

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan spreads winter vibes on social media on Friday, with a new set of images that she has posted.

Sara shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the actress wearing an oversized white hoodie dress paired with thigh-high matching socks.

She completes the mood with trademark rhyming flair, to set winter moods.

“Sweater Days and Winter Haze… Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays,” Sara wrote with the pictures, in which she she soaks the winter sun.

The actress recently returned from a holiday in Maldives. She had gone vacationing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan, and she has started shooting for her next, “Atrangi Re”. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

“Atrangi Re” is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

Adah Sharma feels her new music video ‘Drunk n High’ has repeat value

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma features in the new music video that she feels is just right to rock the party scene this year.

Titled “Drunk n High”, the video released on Friday. The song is sung by Mellow D and Aastha Gill. Mellow D has written the lyrics and also composed the song with Akull.

“‘Drunk n High’ is the perfect party song. It’s very catchy. The lyrics are fun and it definitely has repeat value,” said Adah.

She also gushed about the artistes she has collaborated with on the song: “Mellow, Aastha and Akull have killed this one. I cannot wait to see some creative reels on this. My audience waits to see me do something different in each project, and they’ll love the surprise in the end of this one.”

The video directed by Robby Singh captures the two protagonists party-hopping from one hotspot to another, and includes scenic sun-downer locations on a yacht.

“‘Drunk n High’ is a upbeat happy party song, a perfect one for all party animals. The song has humorous storytelling and I believe Adah with her funky style in the video has marvelled in it. Akull is like my brother and we make a great team, and it was fun working with the amazing Aastha, which was the cherry on the top for us,” said Mellow D.

Astha, too, had similar things to say. She spoke of the venture being a “fun collaboration, making this our first song as a trio”, which “makes it even more special for us and our fans”.

Sunny Leone posts a nude-hued bikini pic from the pool

Mumbai– Sunny Leone on Friday set temperatures soaring with her new post on Instagram that she shared from the pool.

In the image, Sunny takes a dip in the pool dressed in a nude-coloured bikini. She completes her look with chunky black sunglasses.

Sunny posted two options of the same frame, on in natural tones and the other in black and white.

For the caption, she dropped a laughter and a beach emoji. The picture currently has over 650K likes on the photo sharing website.

The actress is currently shooting for the youth-based reality show in Splitsvilla in Kerala along with Rannvijay Singha.

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

A while back, Sunny wrapped up Koka Kola, a horror-comedy.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Would love to reignite my passion for wildlife

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the Northeast to shoot for filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas untitled spy thriller. The Bollywood star, who went on a safari in Assams Kaziranga National Park, says he has always been a wildlife enthusiast.

“I have always been a wildlife enthusiast and I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris. I went to Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deers and elephants,” Ayushmann said.

Ayushmann added: “I have always been awed by our country’s rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will be etched in my heart forever.”

Ayushmann hopes to reignite his passion for wildlife.

“I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there, too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will last for a lifetime.” (IANS)