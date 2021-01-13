Bollywood Roundup: Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor, Nyra Banerjee, and more…

Neha Dhupia: Roadies journey was ‘wholesome’ despite new norm

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia feels her journey with the current edition of adventure reality show Roadies was wholesome, and says she is glad that they adapted to the new norm swiftly.

“If I was to define this year’s journey in one word, it would be wholesome. Amidst the many hurdles this year, we were quick to adapt to the new norm and marched ahead, creating memories that will be treasured for a lifetime,” Neha said.

“Despite the challenges, game dynamics and the conflicts, we stand united as a squad and continue to do so. This season was a fine blend of adventure and striving to create social change and it has certainly made a difference,” she added.

Talking about the 17th season of the show, Rannvijay Singha said: “Our journey halted mid-way due to the unprecedented pandemic, but that didn’t stop us from commencing it digitally which was another first for us in the history of Roadies.

“We got back on-ground post the lockdown and there’s been no stopping us since then. Looking back at this year’s journey, there has been immense learning, right from what we set out to achieve this season, from the contestants, the people we met and the situation that was surrounding us, and we are going to cherish every bit of it,” he added.

Kareena can’t stop gushing about her tiny waistline in throwback pic

Mumbai– Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop gushing about her waistline in a throwback picture she posted on wednesday.

In the image, clicked in 2007, Kareena features with husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture was taken in Jaisalmer.

“Throwing it way back… Circa ’07, Jaisalmer Ooooooh that waistline… I’m talking about mine, not saifus. #TakeMeBack,” she wrote as caption.

The picture seems to be taken from the time when Saif and Kareena were shooting for the film “Tashan”. Saif flaunts a horseshoe moustache, the look he carried in the 2008 film.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Nyra Banerjee to star in social thriller web series

Mumbai– Actress Nyra Banerjee will front the cast of a social thriller web series titled Helllo Jee.

Nyra will be seen essaying the role of a strong and independent character named Anusheela Tendulkar, who names herself Angelina, a phone dating operator.

“I am tremendously excited for my new show ‘Helllo Jee’. My character Angelina is an absconder who is living her life on the edge filled with numerous twists and turns that keep affecting her life and all the people associated with her. It is a gripping narrative, and I am glad for this opportunity,” said the actress, known for TV shows like “Divya Drishti” and “Excuse Me Maadam”.

“Helllo Jee” is a story of a phone dating operator who is on the run from her past and ends up emancipating struggling women in a quaint place. Nyra’s character will be making a way through the social stigmas set for women by men in the show.

It will be available on ALTBalaji.

Rakul Preet cycles her way to film set

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh saved her gym time and cycled way to her film set. Rakul posted a video on Instagram. In the clip she is seen cycling while someone is seen filming her from a car.

“Welll whAt m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms,” she wrote.

Rakul has started shooting for “MayDay”. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar, and it marks Ajay’s return to direction after “Shivaay” and “U Me Aur Hum”. The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

Disha Patani redefines fitness goals for fans

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Disha Patani redefines her fitness goals for fans in a new workout video on social media.

In the clip she has posted on Instagram, Disha is seen doing Lat pulldown workout for her back. The actress chose a sloth emoji to caption her picture.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, “Ek Villain 2”. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film “Malang”.

Disha will also be seen in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. (IANS)