Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suhana Khan, and more…

Is Katrina Kaif hugging Vicky Kaushal in new butterfly selfie?

Mumbai– Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made it to the headlines once again. On Thursday the hashtag #KatrinaKaif started trending on twitter after fans assumed that Katrina has posted a photograph hugging Vicky.

The Bollywood actress has shared a photograph on her Instagram story where she can be seen hugging a person wearing a mustard-coloured shirt. Katrina used a blue butterfly filter on the photo. Only Katrina’s face can be seen in the image.

The photograph went viral on Thursday, with fans using the hashtag #Vickat to refer to the rumoured couple!

Although the face of the other person cannot be seen in the picture, fans have quickly reached the conclusion that the person is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal!

This is because the colour of the unknown person’s shirt in the photo shared by Katrina is similar to the one worn by Vicky in his latest Instagram post.

“Just so happy for my girl! Shes happy.. shes glowing.. shes flourishing! N that shirt pillow n lil butterflies are jus #KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal #Vickat,” tweeted a fan sharing the viral photo.

Ayushmann tests his cricketing skills during Northeast shoot

Dispur– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday offered a glimpse of his cricketing skills for fans. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing cricket and hitting a six.

“In between shots! #NorthEast,” captioned the actor.

He also shared a video of a bunch of local children cheering him, calling out his name. The junior cheerleaders smile at the camera as they clap and shout, “Ayushmann Ayushmann!”

Ayushmann is currently shooting for an undisclosed project in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. It is being speculated that the actor is filming a spy thriller in Guwahati. However, there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

The actor will also feature in a comedy drama titled Doctor G to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Suhana Khan parties with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda

Mumbai– Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday shared a string of pictures from a night out with her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen flaunting her curves in a well-fitted lavender dress, as her buddies pose around her.

“Just me being the main character,” Suhana wrote alongside the picture.

Shanaya could not stop herself from commenting on the picture and wrote: “Uhhhhhhhh can I have that bod plsss.”

In December, Suhana had shared that it was time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account story to express her opinion through a meme.

Taapsee Pannu: Pressure brings out the best in me

Mumbai– Actress Taapsee Pannu has started training for her upcoming sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu, which will bring alive the story of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj alive on the screen.

The actress feels the role will be a huge challenge and, to get every nuance of the role right, Taapsee will be training with former cricketer and Mithali’s friend, Nooshin Al khadeer.

“I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyper ventilating fan of the game,” Taapsee said while talking about her training regimen.

“Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali,” she added.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and Written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is being described as an “inspiring tale of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj”. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has wrapped up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket. In the Akarsh Khurana directorial, she will be seen as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who faces struggles during her journey of becoming an athlete.

Shruti Haasan turns 35: ‘Thankful for my lessons’

Mumbai– Actress Shruti Haasan turned 35 on Thursday, and she says she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity.

“Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey,” Shruti wrote in an Instagram post.

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

“I have grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special … Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved,” she added.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, the actress had shared that she doesn’t have any plans for a birthday party.

“I don’t have any major plans for my birthday. This year has been inundated with lots of work for me and that’s what I’m focusing on. Birthdays are special but it totally depends on work,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shruti will soon be seen in Netflix’s first Telugu original, “Pitta Kathalu”, and says she is “really looking forward to its release.” She also reveals that she is busy more with OTT content lately.

Karishma Tanna is lost in her ‘own thoughts’

Mumbai– Actress Karishma Tanna on Thursday shared a stunning picture in a sizzling red outfit, admitting that she is lost in her thoughts lately.

Karishma posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, Karishma is seen dressed in a burnt red lacy brassiere as she strikes a pose for the camera.

She wrote as the caption with the first picture: “Lost in my own thoughts”.

“Lost is a lovely place to find yourself,” she wrote alongside the second image.

Karishma will soon be seen in “Lahore Confidential”, which revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, is engaged for intelligence duty in Pakistan. The film mixes a sense of patriotism with thrills and old-school romance.

Created by crime writer S. Hussain Zaidi, it also marks the directorial digital comeback of Kunal Kohli. The film features Karishma Tanna, Arunoday Singh and Richa Chadha.

The Zee5 film will premiere on February 4.(IANS)