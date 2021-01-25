Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Kareena Kapoor supports yoga during pregnancy

Mumbai– Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post.

“A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm,” she captioned the image.

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif.

Sonakshi Sinha ‘can’t wait’ to feature in a meme

Mumbai– At a time when almost all of Bollywood seems obsessed with circulating US senator Bernie Sanders’ memes, actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed that she can’t wait to feature in a meme. On Monday, Sonakshi shared a photograph of herself staring at the mirror with her hands covering her cheeks.

Sonakshi asked netizens to create memes of the photo posted on Instagram and informed that the ones she likes would feature on her Instagram story.

“You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on! Share memes using this picture and don’t forget to tag me! My favorite ones will be shared on my story. Get creative, get funny… cant wait #AsliMondayMeme,” wrote the actress.

Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Shilpa Shetty’s yoga tip to beat stress

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiastic Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday suggested the right yoga to bust stress, and improve core strength and flexibility of the hip joints and legs.

Shilpa shared a video on Twitter where she can be seen performing the asana, called Naukasana.

“For almost a year now, in some or the other way, we’ve all been in rough waters. For me, the best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat’ pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing.

#MondayMotivation,” the actress wrote.

“It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body. Tag a friend who you think should try the Naukasana today,” she added.

Shilpa is currently busy shooting for Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

The film is the second installment of the Hungama franchise that started in 2003. Shooting for the new film started last year but had to be stopped midway due to nationwide lockdown. Portions of the film were shot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh later in the year.

Rakul Preet shares her sunshine mantra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh spreads sunshine mood in her new Instagram image, and urges everyone to follow their dreams.

In the picture, she is seen sitting dressed in a floral crop top paired with high waisted jeans.

“Follow your dreams, they know the way #sunshinegirl #mondaymood,” she wrote as the caption.

Rakul has a string of projects lined up. She will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. The actress will also be seen in Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The film is pitched as a slice of life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.

‘Kaabil’ turns 4: Yami Gautam recalls role as one that threw her ‘out of comfort zone’

Mumbai– The Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil was released four years ago on this day and actress Yami Gautam, who played the female lead in the revenge drama, says the role helped her to the creative horizon.

“Kaabil is a film that is very close to my heart. Playing a visually impaired character was very challenging. The nuances, while performing and dancing was a result of a lot of hard-work. It was one of the toughest roles I have played, one that threw me out of my comfort zone and helped me push my creative horizons,” she said.

“What also made Kaabil special is that I got to work with Hrithik. I got to learn a lot from him and (producer) Rakesh (Roshan) sir,” Yami recalled about working in the Sanjay Gupta directorial.