Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, and more…

Kareena Kapoor is ‘waiting’

Mumbai– Expectant mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in wait mode, going by her post on social media.

Kareena posted a monochrome photograph on Instagram. In the image, she sits on a sofa in a thigh high slit outfit.

“I’m waiting… (heart emoji),” she wrote.

The caption seems cryptic and seems like she awaits the arrival of her second baby.

Kareena’s best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora too dropped comments on the picture.

Malaika wrote: “Am also waiting …….”

“I’m also waiting ….” Amrita said.

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Raveena Tandon’s final checks before jetting off

Mumbai– Actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture doing her final checks before jetting off. The picture is among a string of images she has posted on Instagram that capture her various moods from fixing earrings to taking mirror selfies.

“Final checks, up up and away…” Raveena captioned on Instagram.

Raveena then joined the “Kya karu” viral meme and made a video on it. She posted the video on Instagram, where the actress and her team are seen grooving on the viral song “Kya karu”, made by social media user Yashraj Mukhate, who gained fandom after he created a musical rap out of the dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha” from the popular television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa”.

“Ok, utterly corny, but there are some that I can’t resist, just can’t kya karu ? kya karu? thank you @reemapandit and @anita_matkar for your super supportive performances,” Raveena expressed about her video.

Bipasha Basu wishes for health and happiness to all on her birthday

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu turned 42 on Thursday and, keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, wished health and happiness for everyone.

“Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it. It’s been tough but when you have true love of family , friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly … all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love. I am truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all of you . My heartfelt wish on my birthday is for everyone’s health and happiness. God bless us all,” Bipasha wrote on Instagram.

Husband Karan Singh Grover shared a birthday wish for Bipasha on Instagram. “Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way….there are two aspects of you that supersede all else…your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year. Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu. Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!” Karan wrote.

Bipasha’s B-Town friends wished her, too.

“Happy Birthday Bipasha, respect and lots of love to you,” shared Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Happy Birthday Bips,” commented Malaika Arora.

“Happiest birthday to you,” posted Shamita Shetty.

Malaika Arora recalls days when she could rock the bangs

Mumbai– Malaika Arora on Thursday posted a monochrome image from the days when she could rock the bang look. In the picture posted on Instagram, Malaika poses with a mic, acing the bang hairstyle.

“The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star …. #throwbackthursday #fakemike pic @farrokhchothia,” Malaika wrote with the picture.

Earlier this month, Malaika made her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram with a loved-up picture. She started the New Year with a picture with Arjun.

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day , it’s a new year ….. 2021 #eternallygrateful,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

In the image, Malaika has her arm on Arjun’s shoulder. She is seen in a shimmery pantsuit while Arjun is seen in a vibrant shirt with brown pants.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don’t post many photos together on the internet.

Mrunal Thakur: Always encourage girls to be their own superhero

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur feels that it is important for young girls to learn to be strong and be their own superhero.

“I have encouraged young parents around me to enrol their girls into learning self defence skills so they don’t find themselves dependent on men around them. I want every young girl to know that she is her own superhero. Beyond the strength of Wonder Woman and Bat Woman, lies within her the inner strength to fight against every adversity that comes her way,” says Mrunal.

The actress spoke about superheroes and young girls in the context of the animation series “Priya’s Mask”, where she has lent her voice.

The series has been named a ‘Gender Equality Champion’ by UN Women. Created by US-based media house Rattapallax founder, documentary filmmaker, and technologist Ram Devineni, “Priya’s Mask” is written by Shubhra Prakash, with illustrations and animation by Syd Fini, Hamid Bahrami and Neda Kazemifar.

This particular series marks the protagonist Priya imagined as a gutsy girl. Set against the backdrop of Jodhpur, the narrative re-tells the escapades of an eight-year-old Meena and her working mother who nurses Covid-19 infected patients and their cumulative sacrifices. The series also has Vidya Balan lending her voice.

Talking about voicing an animated character, Mrunal says: “I have never had the good fortune of being taught about powerful women as a young girl. Our heroes were limited and I craved to see more women in places of authority. Priya is a survivor and a fighter. I am making my nieces and nephews take to the comic series with equal gusto because feminism isn’t just for girls. It is as important to prepare our boys for these powerful women.”

This year, Mrunal will be seen in “Jersey” and “Toofan”. (IANS)