Bollywood Roundup: Esha Gupta, Twinkle Khanna, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and more…

Esha Gupta looks drop-dead gorgeous in monochrome pic

Mumbai– Actress Esha Gupta looks stunning in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the monochrome Instagram image, Esha lies on a sofa in a bralette paired with matching lowers. She completes her look with smokey eyes and open hair.

For the caption, Esha cryptically dropped a cat emoji.

Esha often treats her fans with steamy images. In December, the actress posted a shirtless image on social media to bid goodbye to 2020.

The actress was last seen as a police officer in the web series “REJCTX2” last year.

Twinkle Khanna had a ‘packed year’

Mumbai– Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday shared that the year 2020 has been a packed one for her and tagged it as a glass half full.

Twinkle posted a picture on Instagram showing a notebook with handwritten notes.

“It’s been a packed year! Broke a few bones, finished a writing course from Oxford, shifted from typing to writing by hand, began working on my fourth book, fought with strangers and a few loved ones, let my guard down if not my hair, lost two big deals, made new friends, walked endlessly, lived fearlessly. Pushed against the wall, we alter and grow. #AGlassHalfFullGirl,” she wrote.

Twinkle’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on her birthday on December 29, had shared a throwback picture with his wife and joked that he is looking forward to making more questionable life decisions with her. Twinkle last month took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself.

Shreya Dhanwanthary: Director, more than co-star, matters more now

Mumbai– Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is gearing up for the new year with two web series projects — The Family Man 2 and Mumbai Diaries — after being noticed in Scam 1992 as Sucheta Dalal last year.

She says that her earlier she would be crazy about the idea of sharing screen space with a specific actor but now what mnatters is the director she collaborates with. Shreya’s reply came when we asked which Bollywood superstar she wished to share screen space with.

“The whole desire of who I share screen space with has changed and, for me, what matters the most is which director I am working with. Though I have been working for quite some time, did modelling and ad campaigns, after working with (‘Scam 1992 director) Hansal (Mehta) sir, I just realised how important it is for an actor to grab the opportunity to work with great directors. It really changes perspective towards storytelling, charecter building for my perforamnce and my craft all-over,” Shreya told IANS.

“So, I think I am more bothered about what my part is, in a film or in a web series, rather than who I am paired opposite,” she added.

The web series Mumbai Diaries also features Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and is directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, and is scheduled to release in March. ‘The Family Man 2’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, drops on February 12.

Urvashi Rautela is ‘becoming women of her dreams’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is becoming the woman of her dreams, going by her assertion on social media.

In a new Instagram image that she has posted, Urvashi wears a black number with a plunging neckline. “I’m becoming the woman of my dreams,” she wrote as caption.

Recently, Urvashi shared a note for her mother on her birthday, saying she is thankful to her for guidance and support.

The actress has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s “Black Rose”, based on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant Of Venice”. Urvashi plays a pivotal role based on Shylock in the film.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar start Badhaai Do’ shoot

Mumbai– Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have started shooting for their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Rajkummar posted a picture along with Bhumi, posing with the film’s clapboard.

Alongside the image, he wrote in Hindi: “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare. Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey (our story has begun, it has a king and queen. Shardul and Sumi are cute. Both of them are trapped in a situation. We will meet you and everything will be clear then) #BadhaaiDo #2021.”

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Rajkummar and Bhumi taking the franchise forward.

In the film, Rajkummar plays the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi. Pednekar will reportedly play a police officer and a PT teacher. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterr (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

Alia wishes Deepika: You will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a birthday wish for actress Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday.

Alia posted a picture of Deepika on her Instagram Stories with a note praising the “Padmaavat” star.

“Happy birthday DP. You are and always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out! and here’s to many many more random adventures together… Love you!” Alia captioned the image.

In the New Year, Deepika vacationed along with husband Ranveer Singh at an exotic Ranthambore resort in Rajasthan, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were at the same resort.

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima were also holidaying with Ranbir and Alia.

Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s “Brahamstra” along with Ranbir. Deepika has just finished shooting for filmmaker Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled next, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Anushka Sharma shares picture of ‘serial chillers’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is all set to welcome her first child, has tagged herself as a serial chiller in a new picture she shared on social media.

Anushka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

“Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji),” she wrote as caption.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy. (IANS)