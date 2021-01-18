Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Aahana Kumra, Kangana Ranaut, and more…

Disha grooves to Tiger Shroff’s latest song

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has shared a video of her dancing to the latest song sung by the actor.

Disha showed her support to Tiger’s new single titled “Casanova” by posting a video of her dancing to the song and also lip-syncing.

Tiger shared the video on Instagram and replied with fire and heart emojis, as well as “thanks”.

“Casanova” is Tiger’s second song after “Unbelievable”.

Disha and Tiger had featured in the music video “Befikra” and also co-starred in the action thriller “Baaghi 2”.

Aahana Kumra: Wish to be part of a sports film

Mumbai– Actress Aahana Kumra wants to work in a sports film. She says, considering the physical fitness she has gained during lockdown, she is prepared to take up such a role.

“It is a good time for us to explore different characters and meaty roles thanks to the revolution in the digital entertainment space. But I think we girls do not get the chance to play characters of athletes that much. I want to play a sports star, be part of a sports film in which I get a chance for physical transformation,” Aahana told IANS.

“Sports films on women are far and few in between. In our cinema, a lot of female characters are written and projected as ‘glamorous’. I like that too, but I wish that writers and directors tap into this side of stories, too. We get to play police officers, politicians or other professionals in films and shows but portraying a sports star would be exciting. It would allow me to combine my physical fitness and skill of acting in a performance, in storytelling. During lockdown, I have gained a certain physical strength,” she added.

The actress will soon be seen in “Call My Agent!”. She was recently seen in Rohan Sippy’s sitcom “Sandwiched Forever”, which dropped in the OTT space.

Kangana calls Tandav ‘Hindu phobic’, ‘atrocious’ and ‘objectionable’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday criticised Ali Abbas Zafar’s controversial new series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan.

Kangana slammed the series, calling it “Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable”.

“The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries,” the actress tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

Kangana’s tweet comes at a time when a criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series.

The complaint filed under Section 200 of the CrPC seeks summoning, commencing trial and punishing the accused persons alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Controversy arose with sections of people claiming a particular sequence featuring Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub insults the Hindu god Shiv and also hurts Hindu sentiments.

The nine-part political web series created and directed by Zafar, features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, and Gauahar Khan in key roles.

Zafar has issued an aplogy on behalf of the cast and crew.

Amyra Dastur: Good writing is changing the game

Mumbai– Actress Amyra Dastur, who was recently seen in the web series Tandav, says the past year has made OTT binge-watching a habit for all, and in the new normal the big screen experience will emerge as a point of excitement of sorts, which fans will look forward to.

“Binge-watching shows has become part of our life in the last year, and though the theatrical experience will remain a point of excitement for the audience, OTT has opened a whole new level of entertainment,” she told IANS.

“It might happen that films that will release theatrically, will face competition from web series and so we will get to watch great films, too. I think this is finally that time when the writer is coming up as king, because good writing is changing the game and providing the content in every medium,” she added.

Amyra’s latest outing Tandav has opened to mixed response and has courted controversy, with cases being filed on the show by sections of society who have objected to the depiction of Lord Shiv in the show.

The series, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sunil Grover, and Kumud Mishra among others, streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Yami Gautam turns nostalgic on Jaisalmer set of ‘Bhoot Police’

Jaisalmer– Actress Yami Gautam on Monday turned nostalgic while shooting for her forthcoming film Bhoot Police in the city. Jaisalmer holds a special place in her heart because this is where she began shooting for a television show 11 years ago.

Yami shared a photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming film on Instagram account and wrote: “This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer ! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television ! Life has come about a full circle it feels ! I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude #Bhootpolice.”

Jaisalmer happens to be the location of the final schedule of the horror comedy Bhoot Police. Earlier, the unit filmed portions across locations in Himachal Pradesh, besides Mumbai.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Ayushmann Khurrana fun to work with: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ co-actor Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai– Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who made his Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2, will be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and he says he had a lot of fun working with lead actor Ayushmann Khurranna of the film.

“I had fun working with Ayushmann. He is such a talented artiste and very humble as a person. I am really looking forward to the movie’s release,” Abhishek, who will be seen playing a negative role in the film, said.

Abhishek is known for his work in the television shows “Dil Deke Dekho”, “Parvarish” and “Meri Bhabhi”.

On Abhishek’s role, a source in the unit said: “His character will be seen as a rival to Ayushmann in the film. Both the actor bonded over their Punjabi background while shooting. Since they couldn’t exercise in gyms due to the pandemic, they enjoyed working out together on the set with Punjabi songs playing in the background. Ayushmann’s trainer often guided Abhishek.”

Anupria Goenka seeks skincare tips from ‘expert’ Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai– Actress Anupria Goenka loves taking skincare tips from actress Kirti Kulhari, whom she tags an expert in the subject.

Anupria dug out skincare secrets from Kirti, who was seen donning a zero make-up look in the series “Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors”.

“Kirti is really passionate about skincare and I genuinely seek her tips. She really knows skincare as any expert would,” Anupria said.

Told from a woman’s perspective, “Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors” chronicles a murder allegation against an eminent lawyer’s wife, Anu Chandra (played by Kirti).

Anupria’s upcoming projects include Nagesh Kukunoor’s “Maya”, and the film “Mere Desh Ki Dharti”. She will also be seen in series such as “Asur” season 2, “Aashram” season 2 and a couple of shows that will soon be announced. (IANS)