Bollywood Roundup: Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and more…

Athiya Shetty shares her Monday reminder

Mumbai– Actress Athiya Shetty has shared her Monday reminder on social media, asking everyone to wear a mask properly.

Athiya posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen packing her wallet, sanitiser and lipstick among many other things in her hand bag.

“Monday Reminder: Wallet, Sunglasses, Sanitizer… Wearing your mask properly,” Athiya captioned the image.

Athiya made her debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was then seen in “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”.

Rakul Preet Singh shares her New Year Resolution

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shared her New Year Resolution with fans on Instagram, along with a monochrome picture on Monday.

In the image, Rakul sports a short bob.

“You can’t go back and change the beginning but you can start where you are to change the ending. #NEWYEAR #NEWYOU #NEWRESOLUTIONS,” Rakul wrote alongside the image.

Rakul has started shooting for “MayDay”. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar, and it marks Ajay’s return to direction after “Shivaay” and “U Me Aur Hum”. The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

Ananya Panday is ‘mentally’ still in Maldives

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday is back from her vacation in Maldives. She admits she is already missing her time in the tourist hub, adding that she is mentally still in Maldives.

During her a beach vacation in Maldives, she enjoyed watching dolphins and sunsets apart from basking in the sun. Now that she is back, she misses the beaches.

Sharing a throwback picture of her, she wrote: “Back home but mentally still here.”

In the photo, she sports a blue bikini and a fringed coverall with sunglasses as she poses by the beach.

On the work front, Ananya was seen in the recently released film “Khaali Peeli”. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and “Fighter” co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Sonakshi Sinha is holidaying in Kerala

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently holidaying in Kerala. On Monday, she posted a string of pictures on Instagram, posing on a houseboat.

“Gods own country #kerala,” Sonakshi wrote as caption with the pictures, where she is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and tight shorts.

Sonakshi will soon be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The war action film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She also has Reema Kagti’s web series “Fallen” coming up.

Recently the actress, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, welcomed 2021 with an open heart while being grateful to the year gone by.

Sunny Leone reveals her awkward moment with Salman

Mumbai– Actress Sunny Leone tried singing with superstar Salman Khan, and says it was an awkward yet fun experience. Sunny took to Instagram to share the moment when she tried sing, when she joined him on the Bigg Boss 14 stage.

“Who needs singing lessons when you have @beingsalmankhan… Can’t sing at all but I do believe in living life to the fullest and enjoy every min of it. An awkward moment that turned into so much fun. But Bigg Boss home is all about fun! Thanks Salman and Bigg Boss,” she wrote with the clip she shared on Monday.

Sunny entered the Bigg Boss house in the avatar of a doctor, and gave a dose of reality to the contestants.

On the work front, she has started shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, billed as a ‘Gun-Fu’ action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar in the show.

The series will be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by the end of the year. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and set to release on MX Player. (IANS)