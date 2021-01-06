Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Srishti Jain, Ishaan Khatter, and more…

Anil Kapoor: People are eager to watch films in theatres

Mumbai– Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity.

Kapoor is currently garbnering good response and reviews for his role in “AK Vs AK”, which released digitally and co-stars Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about the response to the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, Kapoor told IANS: “When people like your film and your performance, you feel good. So, I am glad that people liked the film.”

On the industry gradually opening up, he added: “There are few films that are made for the big screen only. There are a few films of mine that are going to be released this year, so I hope audiences watch those films in theatres. I am sure about that because people are eager to watch films in theatres. There are few films that give you the same joy on big screen and on OTT platforms, and ‘AK Vs AK’ is one of those films.”

“Now that vaccine has also been approved by the government, so I pray that theatres will reopen with the same capacity as they used to. I hope this year people watch films in theatres. I have a positive approach to life and, God willing, everything will be fine. I definitely feel 2021 will be a great year for everyone including the film fraternity,” he added.

Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s historical drama “Takht”, the comedy drama “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s crime drama “Animal”.

Srishti Jain: This year, I hope to widen my horizon from TV to web and films

Mumbai– Actor Srishti Jain, who currently leads the television show Hamari Wali Good News, is an established name on the tube, and she now wants to be part of films and OTT shows.

“With every new year, the hope is that it brings more of everything. In terms of my career, I’m hoping to widen my horizon from TV to web and films, hopefully. I want to start exploring other mediums. I want to try the web and films. I want to challenge myself as an actor. I want to take on different mediums as I’ve mostly done only TV,” she says, adding: “Having said that, my funda is to focus on what I have in hand while also having a vision for my future. I do want to explore more mediums because I’m always hungry as an actor, my creative wheels need to keep moving and running.”

Ask her what she has learnt from the year that ended, and she says: “I’ve learnt three things, the only thing constant is change, there are no shortcuts to success, and being grateful and kind is always a good thing.”

The actor feels that OTT is the need of the hour today. “I think it’s something the world needs right now. I mean we’re all so busy, so to have a medium where we can entertain ourselves on the go is pretty cool. We can watch things at our own time and place! Plus, there’s a lot more of creative liberty I feel when it comes to OTT platforms,” she says.

Ishaan Khatter is ‘the actual Khattarnaak guy’: Sahil Khattar

Mumbai– Actor and host Sahil Khattar feels budding Bollywood star Ishaan Khatter has lots of potential, and called him a ‘Khattarnaak’ guy in the film industry.

“I believe Ishaan is the actual Khattarnaak guy from the industry and the fact that he has put the career of big big heroes in ‘Khaatra’ he too is a “Khaatron ka Khilaadi”, just like me,” Sahil said.

Sahil has launched his first talk show “The Khattarnaak Show'” with Ishaan as his first guest.

“I had to start with him. He is a sweet chap and a good boy. He’s got a stable head on his shoulders and I really hope that he excels in the coming time. Also, for Ishaan I can say that he is legit — just like my brother from another mother,” he added.

Sahil, who started as a radio jockey, will soon make his acting debut with “83”, with Ranveer Singh leading the film. He will be seen in the role of Syed Kirmani, wicketkeeper of the World Cup-winning Indian squad of 1983.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Domestic violence a serious issue women face even today

Mumbai– Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays the lead role in the telly series Choti Sarrdaarni, will be seen tackling domestic violence in an upcoming episode of the show. The actress says it is a serious issue that women face even today.

“Domestic violence is a very serious issue that women face even today.Being a lawyer myself, I have met women who have been victims of domestic violence. I take pride in the fact that our show is highlighting such an important social issue,” Nimrit said.

She added: “I hope it encourages many other victims like Aarti to come forward and take a stand as #RespectMatters.”

In the current track of the show, there is a qawwali contest between the characters Sarab (played by Avinesh Rekhi) and Meher (Nimrit’s character), amidst the tension of Meher wanting to unmask a man who has been violent towards his wife.

Hrithik Roshan posts a ‘serious selfie’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has shared a selfie and he strikes quite a serious expression. Hrithik posted a picture on Instagram.

In the image, Hrithik looks seriously into the camera lens dressed in a navy blue T-shirt.

“#seriousselfie,” he wrote.

Hrithik gave two back-to-back hits in 2019 — “War” and “Super 30”. He will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film “Vikram Vedha”.

The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the role of the police officer. The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. (IANS)