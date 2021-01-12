Bollywood Roundup: Adaa Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more…

Adaa Khan reveals why her OTT debut was special

Mumbai– Actress Adaa Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on television, has now joined the OTT space with a short film, and she has a very special reason why she enjoyed the experience.

The film titled “Ek Mulaqat” is directed by Manav Bhinder and co-stars Shashank Vyas. Adaa explains Manav is her best friend, which is what made the shooting experience memorable.

“Shooting with your best friend gives a very good feel and you don’t feel like you are working. Manav Bhinder is my best friend and he was directing the short film. We enjoy each other’s company. There’s a comfort level we share, and we had fun. The shoot was at night but we didn’t even feel tired or sleepy because it was too much fun. We were also giving feedback to each other in terms of scenes and acting. It took us just one night to shoot it and was super quick,” she recalls.

Adaa wants to be a part of more content on OTT platforms. “The content on OTT is doing well and if something great comes up, I’ll definitely do it. I am aim for roles that make an impact,” she claims.

“Ek Mulaqat” is now streaming on Hotstar.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts belly-dancing skills on Kareena song

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a video on her verified Instagram page showcasing her belly-dancing skills.

In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving along with the Kareena Kapoor song “San sanana” from the 2001 period drama “Asoka”, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Janhvi’s performance received mixed reactions from netizens. While fans blindly appreciated her performance, many felt she is yet to nail the art of belly-dancing.

Some even drew comparisons with her mother, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

A section of netizens pointed out that while Janhvi is a good dancer, she needs to work harder on her facial expressions while dancing.

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

The actress will next feature in “Good Luck Jerry”, which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Sonam Kapoor trains for visually-impaired girl’s role in ‘Blind’

Glasgow– Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is going all out for her role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, Blind. Apart from learning the nuances of body language for her role of a visually-impaired person, she has also taken to dietary regulations to look the role.

“Sonam has been on a healthy diet to maintain the required look in the film. She is expected to resume shoot post pandemic, and she has been involved in various discussions and researches with the film’s director. She also has a coach to train her for the part of playing a visually impaired character,” said a source in the unit of the film.

The actor is currently shooting in Glasgow for the film, directed by Shome Makhija and bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh.

This is the first time that Sonam will be seen portraying a visually-impaired girl. The actress also spends considerable time regularly with director Shome to understand the role, so it is easy to get into the skin of her character.

Sonam’s last starring role was in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film bombed on release. Recently she did a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller AK Vs AK.

Nidhhi Agerwal says she is no blink-and-miss heroine in ‘Bhoomi’

Mumbai– Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says although heroines usually gets blink-and-miss roles in stories where the hero fights for justice, she is glad she could be an exception in her latest film.

Nidhhi will be seen in “Bhoomi”, toplined by Tamil star Jayam Ravi, which revolves around one man’s mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown, before embarking on a mission in outer space.

“Usually, a story with the hero fighting for justice or wellbeing would limit the heroine to blink-and-miss roles. However, ‘Bhoomi’ is an exception as my character has importance. I am glad that I could be a part of a film that offered me the scope to perform,” Nidhhi said.

“Jayam Ravi has been a wonderful co-star to work with. His dedication and passion for his profession are so pure, and that’s the reason people love him. I am pleased to be a part of his 25th film. Director Lakshman has come up with a story that will be received cheerfully in all regions. More than all, it’s a 100 per cent family entertainer and I am so happy that the streaming platform is bringing it to every home for the festive occasion of Pongal,” she added.

Music director D. Imman shared insight on the music in the film, saying: “Every time Lakshman comes up with a story, it turns to be a big surprise as it would never possess the traces of his erstwhile films.”

“I always consider it as a boon and, at the same time, a huge challenge. With his scripts being so much engrossing, it naturally adds more responsibility on my part to give my best. One thing I felt so happy about when Lakshman narrated to me the ‘Bhoomi’ script was that I could sense the scope of music,” he added.

The film also features Ronit Roy in a grey character, besides Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, and Saranya Ponvannan. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 14.

Jasmin Bhasin: Fight with Rakhi Sawant worked against me

New Delhi– Actress Jasmin Bhasin still feels Rakhi Sawant was not genuine when she claimed that she hurt her, and says she made a fuss about it all on purpose. Jasmin adds Rakhi’s action worked against her.

Over the past few weeks, the actress, who was evicted from the show this weekend, was in news for her nasty fights with Rakhi, who claimed that her nose was injured when Jasmin put a mask on her head. Things got ugly when Jasmin made fun of Rakhi’s body, face, and implants. Even superstar host Salman Khan felt that Jasmin’s image was turning negative because of her recent change in attitude.

Opening up on her fight with Rakhi, Jasmin told IANS: “It worked against me, and I think that was Rakhi’s purpose. She isn’t called queen of reality shows for no reason. She knows when and how to provoke someone, and she managed to do that with me,” she added.

“My intent was never to hurt her, and she hadn’t informed me or anyone in the house about the sensitivity on her face or her surgery. In fact, she was wearing the duckhead before and roaming around the house. Since there was no intent to hurt her, and she got injured because of the duckhead or after banging the table, I somewhere feel she is not being genuine about the injury,” said Jasmin.

The “Naagin” star explained her opinion: “As an actor, I feel, if something happens to my face I will take it very seriously. When ‘Bigg Boss’ gave her an option to go out for the treatment, she refused. I didn’t feel any difference in her nose. It was the same, just like before.”

“What she did definitely worked against me but I have no regret because I was standing up for myself. I was not taking her sh*t, and giving her sh*t back, so I have no regrets,” she added.

Out of the house, Jasmin is now rooting for her boyfriend Aly Goni to win the show, which airs on Colors channel. (IANS)