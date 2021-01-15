Akull: ‘I love creating songs that are relatable’

Mumbai– Singer-composer Akull has unveiled a new track titled Faraar. He says he loves to create songs that are relatable, and have unique and fresh flavours of music.

Sung and composed by Akull with lyrics by Mellow D, the song brings forth a woman’s perspective in a relationship.

“‘Faraar’ is a fun-loving song with a cute love story that today’s generation can vibe with. I love creating songs that are relatable with a unique and fresh flavours of music that my audience loves listening to,” said Akull.

The romantic song’s video features him with television actress Avneet Kaur of “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga” fame.

“Avneet is undoubtedly very talented and it was fun working with her,” he said.

Commenting on the song, Avneet said: “This song is made with lots of love and passion. It is a beautiful song by Akull and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. This is the first time we are seen together and also my first music video of the year, which makes it very special for me and my fans.” (IANS)