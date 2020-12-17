With 10 Friendly Competitions and a Parade, IAGB Gets Ready for Virtual Republic Day Celebrations on Jan. 30

BOSTON–Continuing the yearly tradition, India Association of Greater Boston, known as IAGB, is presenting a RD Parade and an array of professional performances at its annual Republic Day on January 30, 2021.

This event will be virtual and programmed and presented professionally over YouTube and Facebook. IAGB will bring several professional performances from celebrities from India and US and present a multi-cultural Indian experience.

The Republic Day 20201 is a multi-week celebration with multiple competitions and events planned throughout the month of January, leading to grand finale on January 30th.

There will be 10 competitions, for members of all ages and groups, planned during the weekends in the month of January. This year’s special highlights are the highly popular IAGB Antakshari, IAGB Junior Shark Tank, Cake Baking and Decoration, Chess, Art, Story Telling, Poem Writing, Essay, Bollywood Quiz and, a first for IAGB, the IAGB Jeopardy competition.

Coming back on popular demand is IAGB Antakshari. Preliminaries for the Antakshari competition start on December 19th, and semifinals and finals will happen on January 23rd and 29th respectively. In partnership with TIE-Boston and Bluemi Inc, IAGB Junior Shark Tank is an elevator pitch competition for middle/high school students and seek seed funding for their ideas and innovations. Entries for all competitions end on January 14th. All competitions are open and free for all IAGB members.

Furthermore, IAGB invites contributions for Republic Day Magazine, from the community members on various topics and categories. Also, IAGB invites artists to participate for an opportunity to display their artwork on the front page of the magazine. The theme for the artwork is “Positive Story from India” – this could be any scene from India. Please submit a high-resolution picture of your Artwork and caption it. Submission deadline is January 10th, 2021.

IAGB will host a marketplace and a virtual expo to support our vendors and small businesses in the community. There are many flexible options to participate and advertise to show case your products and services to the wider audience in the New England area and beyond.

Details for competitions, sponsorship, advertising and exhibition are available on www.iagb.org and via email at iagb@iagb.org.

IAGB is the oldest and one of the leading Indian-American organizations in New England. It serves the Indian-American communities and strives to foster a strong Indian-American social, civic, cultural and community presence in New England.