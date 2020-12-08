UP jeweller makes ‘priceless’ ring with 7,801 diamonds, sets record

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh–A jeweller from Meerut has found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for making a ring with the maximum number of diamonds.

The record was earlier held by a Hyderabad jeweller, Kotti Srikanth, who had made a ring with 7,801 diamonds.

Harshit Bansal of Meerut, has broken the record with his ‘Marigold Diamond Ring’ — an eight-layer 165.45 gram ring with 12,638 diamonds of 38.08 carat.

“My wife and I read about a Guinness record of a ring with 6,690 diamonds in 2018 when I was opening my first store in Meerut. I took it up as a challenge because l always aim at making customized jewellery,” said Harshit.

The work on the ring started in 2018 and it was completed by February 2020,” said Harshit, who learnt jewel designing from Surat after doing his BBA and MBA from SRM University in Meerut.

Each and every diamond was specially tested and all of them are of EF colour and Very Very Slightly Included (VVS) clarity.

These are the best quality of diamonds used in jewellery worldwide.

The ring is certified by International Gemological Laboratory (IGI) which is one of the most prestigious labs for diamond jewellery certification globally.

Talking about the design, Harshit said, “I was toying with several designs for a long time and eventually found it in my garden. A marigold flower caught my eye and I put it in between my fingers to see how it will look. It was then that I decided that this would be my design.”

Each petal in the ring is uniquely shaped and none of the petals are identical to each other which gives the ring a perfect blend of organic symmetry, design and alignment.

Refusing to divulge the ring’s price, he said, “It is priceless. We will keep it with us for now because we are emotionally attached to it.” (IANS)