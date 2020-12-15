UP-American industrialists want to invest in UP

Lucknow– UP-based industrialists, residing in America, have described the state’s present climate as ‘investment-friendly’ and expressed a desire to work here.

In an interaction with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an Investment and Tourism programme organised under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Association of North America (UPANA), UP-American industrialists, appreciated the government’s policies for industrial development.

In this virtual programme, the Chief Minister said, “In Uttar Pradesh, there has been immense compassion for nature and God. There are rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu. Lord Shri Ram took birth in the holy city of Ayodhya. The state also has the land of human civilization development, Kashi, and the oldest city of the world including Mathura and Vrindavan. UP has unlimited opportunities for spiritual tourism and for the development of eco-tourism.”

He said that the Prayagraj Kumbh has been described as an ‘Intangible heritage of humanity’ by UNESCO.

The Chief Minister said, “Our government is making planned efforts to convert these possibilities of UP into opportunities. We are also working on a plan to develop Ayodhya as the most beautiful city in the world.”

At the event, UPANA founder and trustee Rakesh Aggarwal said that his organisation is keen to participate in the development of Uttar Pradesh. Many entrepreneurs who have their hometowns in UP and residing in America, today, want to make industrial investments in UP.

Describing the development work in UP, Yogi Adityanath said, “The state government is constructing Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Gorakhpur link, and Ganga Expressway-Wedge. These expressways will actually accelerate the pace of development. There are plans to develop industrial clusters along these expressways. This is a good opportunity for the private sector.”

He further said that with a view to expanding healthcare facilities, the government is trying to set up medical colleges in all 75 districts of the state. As of 2017, there were 12 medical colleges in the state. Although there are currently 16 such districts that do not have private or public sector medical colleges, the government will soon introduce a new policy in this regard.

Counsel General of India, Randhir Jaiswal, residing in New York stated, “Uttar Pradesh is on the path of development today under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. A new story of industrial development is being written here. UP is a great choice for Indo-American investors.”

The founder of the pharmaceutical company Rakesh Shrotria, who is originally from Sambhal and has lived in the US for 44 years, praised the working of the chief minister and proposed to set up a pharmaceutical company and cancer hospital in UP.

Similarly, Anil Chopra, chairman, and CEO of Petrotel Group of Companies, originally a resident of Meerut, also expressed his desire to invest in IT industries, education, solar, and wind energy sectors. Anil, living in Texas, proposed to invest Rs 5,000 crore and said that UP has the potential to become a state with a trillion-dollar economy.

A short film focusing on the industrial development of Uttar Pradesh was also screened on the occasion. (IANS)