The Mishra Group Launches Life Sciences Times, to Cover Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, Public Health Sectors and Facilities

BOSTON—The Mishra Group today launched Life Sciences Times, a sister publication of Boston Real Estate Times, INDIA New England News and IndUS Business Journal.

The Life Sciences Times website went live today with a mission to provide up-to-date information and news on the booming life sciences industry, including sectors such as pharma, biotech, MedTech, and public health. The publication will also provide news on labs/life sciences facilities and trends.

“Greater Boston is booming with Life Sciences companies and we don’t see any slowdown in the near future,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of Life Sciences Times and Boston Real Estate Times. “We’re excited to launch this new venture and looking forward to unveiling additional features such as industry events in early 2021.”

The life sciences sector has reached new highs in 2020, in R&D employment and venture-capital funding. This has resulted in a surge in demand for life sciences real estate in markets from longstanding centers like Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area, to emerging hubs such as Pittsburgh, according to a new report from CBRE.

The Life Sciences Times will be published daily digitally, and subscribers will receive a timely newsletter with main stories of the week, said Mr. Mishra. The website, however, will be updated 24/7, and will be formally launched this month.

