Singer Bhoomi Trivedi on social media trolling and internet etiquette

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– Singing sensation and the voice behind ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’ (2013), Bhoomi Trivedi says that artists should not stop interacting with ‘people with a good heart’, out of fear of trolls on social media. At the same time, she also believes that social media users must learn how to put their point across without hurting sentiments.

Asked how safe she thinks social media platforms are as a female artist, she told IANSlife: “There are so many things that need to be changed. It’s not so much safe or unsafe, but about how you answer those trolls back. People should be taught to use social media accordingly, (just because) you have access to celebrities, paid internet, the freedom to talk to them or message them, doesn’t mean you invade their personal space or hurt their sentiments. The worst part is how people take freedom for granted, in terms of, say, any public figure posts a picture in a bikini, and trolls start to body-shame her. In this age of freedom and democracy, people need to be taught. Also, we should not stop using out of fear. We should not stop interacting with a good heart, out of fear.”

“Not only females, but males are getting trolled for saying what they feel is right. You can’t keep everyone happy, there will be a few people not happy. You should have a way of putting your point forward, without hurting anyone’s sentiments. You need to not spread nuisance. And one should go to authorities against dangerous things like rape threats, and these people should be taught a lesson.”

Bhoomi recently came up with a new Gujarati song “Utsav” which connects with Indian tradition and culture not just in Gujarat or India but across the globe and portrays different festivals like Navratri, Diwali and Uttarayan.”

Asked about how social media open up new audiences for artists, she says: ” I Ihink during lockdown people realised the importance of seeing good stuff on the internet. Utsav is something that treating people after a lot of tension and stress, and captures the right essence of joining people together, not physically but emotionally. It talks about three festivals – navtratri, Diwali and Makar Sankranti. All three festivals connect people with loved friends. We wanted to connect with Indian, specifically Gujarati audiences overseas because I have traveled a lot and noticed how Gujarati culture is represented, accepted and respected outside our country. The diaspora is missing their culture. We have gotten a tremendous response on the song.’

“If you want to create something really good, you do it. We found new ways of working during COVID-19. This time taught us to unlearn a way of working where we had to meet people and innovate,” the Indian Idol star concluded. (IANS)