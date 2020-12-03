Shruti Vyas looks back at the pandemic with mixed feelings

By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi– Actress Shruti Vyas, who is the star of Zee Theatre’s latest teleplay ‘Some Times’, looks back at a year of unexpected challenges for cinema and theatre professionals and says that the new normal has “definitely blessed us with a lot of new learnings”.

Shruti, who has was also part of ‘Noises Off’ by Atul Kumar and is the sibling of ‘Permanent Roommates’ actor Sumeet Vyas, has acted in the play ‘Some Times’. On the pandemic, she told IANSlife: “It has distilled our routine and priorities to the absolute essentials and slowed us down so that we can appreciate the smallest of things. Not to mention the uninterrupted pockets of time with loved ones.”

Speaking professionally, she agrees the pace has slowed down but is happy that Zee Theatre is redefining the quintessential theatrical experience in an accessible format.

She says, “I have heard for years that theatre is dying. But even the pandemic has not been able to dent its reach. It is still alive, its audience is expanding via television and this has reaffirmed my belief that good content will always resonate and connect with people. Watching a good play at home, is an experience like no other.”

About ï¿½Some Times,’ she says, “the play really talks about relationships and ties in with my realisation during the pandemic that all of us need to give more time to our loved ones. Career and money have their place but we should not lose out on the simple but precious moments that include our relationships, interactions with nature, sharing food and laughter and just living in the moment. The dialogues are so insightful and taught me to never take my loved ones for granted.”

Some Times’ captures the life of Paramjit aka Pammi aka Doggie aka Parmeetay. Everyone has a pet name for him and a different take on his existence. Pammi battles competing expectations from his family, boss and girlfriend with hilarious consequences. As he tries to drown his angst in a hectic nightlife, he is left with very little time for the goals and relationships that really matter. It is now playing on Dish TV and D2h Rangmanch Active. (IANS)