Shaam-E-Ghazal with Bostonian Kiran Nath on Friday

BOSTON–New England-based Ghazal Fans Club is presenting its seventh annual installment of ‘Shaam-E-Ghazal with Kiran Nath’, a musical evening of ghazals and thumris, in a virtual concert on Friday, December 18th, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST.

The program will feature performances by Kiran Nath, Mitali Wahidi, Harish Dang, Pradeep Shukla, Revathy Ramakrishna, Pooja Tiwari, and Kunal Nath.

The event will be emceed by Syed Ali Rizvi and coordinated by Parveen Minocha and Sanjay Kaul.

Two music album singles– a ghazal ‘Phir Aankh Jami Hai Raste Par’ sung by Mitali Wahidi and a thumri ‘Chha Rahi Kali Ghata’ sung by Kiran Nath will be released by the Chief Guest Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, New York.

Zoom login details are:

Meeting ID: 880 9310 1243

Passcode: 483178.