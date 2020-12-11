Saheli Boston Presents Virtual “Sur aur Sangeet” Musical Concert This Saturday

BOSTON–Saheli Boston, a community-based Massachusetts organization founded in 1996 with the mission to empower South Asian women and their families to live safe and healthy lives, will present “Sur aur Sangeet”, a virtual musical concert featuring six local singers, this Saturday.

The virtual concert is scheduled at 6:00 PM on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. It’s a free event. It is organized by Saheli to thank its supporters in times of pain and suffering all over the globe, Saheli said in a statement.

“You have supported us whenever we asked for help,” the statement said. “This small token of appreciation is from our Team Saheli and Team Suzana Naik.”

Ms. Naik, a local singer who has performed at numerous local musical concerts, is a member of Saheli’s Advisory Committee.

During the concert, Ms. Naik will be joined by Div Prakash, Vaishnavi Kondapalli, Ujjwal Parikh, Meena Sundaram and Parag Joshi.

“The songs they have chosen are filled with hope and desire for future,” the statement said.

The event is sponsored by PKA Insurance Group Inc., Alankar Event Planners and Decorators, and Printing and Graphic Services.

To register for free, please click here.