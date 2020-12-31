Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi: Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut

Mumbai–Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar wishes she could have been a part of actress Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut film, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

Bhumi shared a picture of the film’s poster on Instagram and wrote: “Dearest Seema Ma’am, I’m so so ecstatic about your first film as a director 🙂 It’s hitting theatres tomorrow and it’s such a proud feeling.

“I remember watching it and feeling, I wish I could have been a part of this beautiful world, full of such endearing characters and heart touching realism. All the best to entire cast and crew. One cast that is full of so many of my favs. RELEASING 1st JAN 2021 in cinemas. Watch @officialjiostudios and @DrishyamFilms’ #RamprasadKiTehrvi… Directed by #SeemaPahwa Releasing 1, Jan 2021 in Cinemas Near You.”

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa. The comedy drama revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the ‘tehrvi’ function after the head of the family passes away.