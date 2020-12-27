Rajinikanth stable, call on discharge to be taken Sunday

Hyderabad– Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here on Friday with severe fluctuations in blood pressure, is stable and a decision on his discharge from the hospital will be taken on Sunday morning, doctors said on Saturday.

The Apollo Hospital, where the actor has been admitted, said that reports of some of the investigations done on Saturday have come and there is nothing alarming.

“A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of the remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight, a call will be taken on Sunday morning on his discharge from the hospital,” it said in a statement.

Earlier, the doctors said that he had an eventful night and his blood pressure was still on the higher side although under better control than Friday.

“His blood pressure medications are being titrated carefully and he will continue to be under close monitoring. He has been advised complete rest in view of his labile blood pressure and visitors are not being allowed to meet him,” it said.

Rajinikanth’s daughter is with him in the hospital. His family members and doctors have requested all well-wishers to avoid visiting the hospital.

The 70-year-old actor was shooting for the Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’ in Hyderabad for the last 10 days.

A couple of people on the film set had tested positive for Covid-19. Rajinikanth was tested for Covid-19 on December 22 and the report came negative. Since then he had isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital,” said an earlier statement by the hospital. (IANS)