North America’s Indian Classical and Folk Music and Dance Competition Raga Rhythm on Dec. 5 & 12

WESTBOROUGH, MA–The Center for Arts and Wellness announced its first Annual Competitions in Music and Dance as part of their RAGA~RHYTHM Performance Series. The Dance Competition will be held virtually on December 5 and the Music Competition will be held virtually on December 12.

In an exclusive video interview on Face-to-Face with INDIA New England News, Center for Arts and Wellness Co-Founder Vandana Rao, talks about the upcoming competitions and celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Center.

To view the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

Indian Musicians and Dancers in different age groups from across the North America have registered and will be competing virtually for recognition, prizes and more.

“The response has been overwhelming with over 250 entries across the two disciplines from coast to coast,” said Ms. Rao.

Performance is a critical part of arts training, and the Center is offering a great platform for talent to be showcased, celebrated, and recognized by audiences all over, she said. Eminent practitioners from across the world will judge the event. Performances will be evaluated based on creativity, expression (bhaav), skill, rhythm, style and more.

Winning performances will be showcased on the Center for Arts and Wellness’ Facebook and YouTube pages and other social media channels for the world to see. This will be an exciting opportunity for young dancers and musicians to keep growing and performing!

DANCE CATEGORY: Entries are in Solo, Duo and Group performances in classical dance styles such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Odissi as well as in any of the Folk dances of India.

MUSIC CATEGORY: Entries are in Solo, Duo and Group performances in classical music of both genres, Hindustani and Carnatic. Vocalists and Instrumentalists can perform in either classical or semi-classical styles.

“The journey for hosting a competition at this scale has been an overwhelming but an exhilarating enterprise given all the challenges and logistics of a virtual event,” said Ms. Raco. “With support from dedicated volunteers, well-wishers, friends and family the Center is excited to host their first North American Indian Classical Music and Dance Competition.”

The Center for Arts and Wellness is a Massachusetts-based organization that specializes in offering classes in various forms of Art, Wellness and Creative Education. Its classes include Dance lessons in Indian classical dance – Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi – and Bollywood; Music lessons in Hindustani and Carnatic vocal, Guitar (Western and Indian), Piano, Western Voice, Tabla, Mridangam, Carnatic Violin, Saxophone, Clarinet and Indian Flute; Wellness classes like Yoga and Meditation; Painting and other types of Fine Arts, and; Public Speaking and French Tutoring as part of their Creative Education stream. The Center through its programs creates a unique blend of fun, learning, exercise and art for all ages. It aims to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul by offering a variety of activities under the guidance of expert instructors from across New England.

To read more details about the competition or to contact the Center for Arts and Wellness visit www.centerforartsandwellness.com. For inquiries, email: info@centerforartsandwellness.com.