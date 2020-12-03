New South Asian Art Galleries at Peabody Essex Museum Open on Dec. 9

Zarah Hussain: Breath in the Jurrien Timmer Gallery

In a series of paintings commissioned by PEM, British artist Zarah Hussain explores the universal sanctity and necessity of breathing. Mining her own experiences, she integrates the personal stories of members from our community who have, in some way, experienced the physical trauma of losing their breath or its transformative healing power. Hussain’s work — produced while the artist was under lockdown due to COVID-19 — utilizes the universal principles of mathematics to guide us into moments of deep contemplation and stillness. The exhibition also features an animation and soundscape that slows visitors down to activate a deeper connection to the breath.

(Unknown artist, painting (detail), about 1860. Watercolor on paper. Museum purchase, made possible by an anonymous donor, 2003. Peabody Essex Museum. Photo by Kathy Tarantola/PEM. Tyeb Mehta, Untitled (from Diagonal Lines Series) (detail), 1973. Acrylic on canvas. Gift of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection, 2001. Photo by Walter Silver/PEM. Maqbool Fida (M.F.) Husain, Wedding invitation (detail), 1983. Ink, paint, rice and string on paper. Phillips Library. Gift of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection, 2002. Zarah Hussain, Inhale III (detail), 2020. Acrylic on gessoed plywood panel. Peabody Essex Museum. Photo by Stefan Lacandler.)