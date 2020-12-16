Manushi Chillar: Want to have a sustainable garden at home

Mumbai– Bollywood debutante and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar wants to turn her terrace into a sustainable garden, because she thinks the future of complex, modern society lies in environmental friendly living.

“I want to have a fully sustainable garden at my home because I think the future of complex, modern society will be all about self-sustenance and environmental friendly living. I have started planting different kinds of trees at my home and I can’t wait to see it all come together,” she said.

“My dream garden is actually at a very nascent stage currently and it will take months of work for me to slowly bring it together,” Manushi added, giving a sneak peek of her home garden.

Manushi, who is a vegetarian, wants to grow fruits and vegetables in her home garden.

“Since I’m a vegetarian, this garden will definitely be at play for a ‘home garden to table’ concept of living. I want to grow several varieties of fruits and vegetables in the near future and I’m quite excited to take on this journey of learning more about organic, sustainable living,” she said.

Manushi is all set to break into Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar starrer “Prithviraj”, based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who helmed the television epic “Chanakya” and the period drama “Pinjar”. (IANS)