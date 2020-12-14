Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Indian Embassy in Washington Defaced by Khalistani Elements

WASHINGTON, DC—The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, strongly condemned the defacement of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue by Khalistani elements in Washington, DC.

“The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements, on 12 December 2020,” Indian Embassy said in a brief statement. “The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against  the universally respected icon of peace and justice.”

The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law, the statement said.

