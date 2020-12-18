LearnQuest and Radio MusicIndia Present Musical Bouquet of 3 Concerts This Weekend

BOSTON–LearnQuest Academy of Music and Radion MusicIndia presents a series of three music concerts called Weekend Musical Bouquet this weekend on December 18, 19 and 20.

It consists of the following three concerts:

a concert of popular Bollywood songs,

a Hindustani Classical concert on the slide Guitar, and

– a Carnatic vocal concert.

The first concert of the series is a concert titled ‘Dostana Hamara’ featuring songs by the legendary singers – Mohd. Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

LearnQuest Academy and Radio MusicIndia have partnered with MOHAN Foundation and the World of Mohd. Rafi Foundation to bring for the New England audience this soulful concert.

The songs will be performed by the talented singers of Klub Nostalgia. The event was initiated and led by Mr. Venkitachalam N R who is known for conducting vintage musical live shows under the banner of Klub Nostalgia since the last 16 years.

The concert ‘Dostana Hamara’ is free for public. However, donations are gratefully accepted in support of Mohan Foundation. They are doing exemplary work in the area of organ donation.

The Foundation was featured on Amitabh Bachchan’s TV show Kaun Banega Karorepati. The funds raised through this event will go towards the Foundation’s efforts to increase the number of organ donations in the country to save the lives of those awaiting transplants.

Dostana Hamara

An Evening of Enchanting Bollywood Melodies with

Rana Chatterjee, Alok Katdare, Sangeeta, Neelima, Ajay Madan and Team musicians

Free Concert, Donation – optional

Friday, December 18, 8 PM (EST)

Presented in collaboration with Mohan Foundation and the World of Mohammed Rafi Welfare Foundation to support the cause of Organ Donation, with gratefully acknowledging the support of an anonymous sponsor and well-wisher of LearnQuest Academy for supporting this concert.

Call of the Soul

A Hindustani Classical Intrumental Concert on the Chaturangi (slide guitar) by the renowned Master musicians

Slide guitarist Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya with Pt. Subhankar Banerjee on Tabla along with their son Shri Aarchik Banerjee and Shri Suryadipta Bhattacharya

Admission – $10

Saturday – December 19, 10:30 AM (EST),

A live streamcast – morning in the US

Captivating

Carnatic Kutchery – A Carnatic Concert by a highly acclaimed young star vocalist

Sri Vignesh Ishwar with Sri B. Ananthakrishnan on Violin, Sri B. Sivaraman on Mridangam, Sri N. Guruprasad – Ghatam

Admission – $12

Sunday – December 20, 5 PM (EST)

Admission to all three concerts – $20

To purchase access codes please visit – tickets.learnquest.org/musicbouquet

Contact: events@learnquest.org or 781-891-8535