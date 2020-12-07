Largest global entrepreneurship summit to kickoff on Tuesday

Hyderabad– Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will on Tuesday inaugurate the world’s largest entrepreneurship summit being organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

To be held virtually, the event will continue till December 10, non-stop for 60 hours across global time zones.

TiE, the world’s largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals, will be hosting the ‘TiE Global Summit 2020’ through an online platform due to Covid-19 pandemic as there are travel, and social distancing restrictions the world over.

The summit will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x.

According to organisers, this is the world’s largest entrepreneurs summit ever held. It is expected to have 50,000 attendees. The registrations have already crossed 32,000.

The summit will be attended by over 200 global investors who have potential ability to invest about $250 to $500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs.

Union Road Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal, Telangana’s IT and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address the inaugural.

Global leaders such as John Chambers, Sir Ronnie Kohan, Jesse Draper, Gautam Adani, N.R. Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani,Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal and Sheryl Sandberg will attend.

Distinguished world political leaders such as the Presidents of Mauritius, and Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, and Mohammad Yunus, and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel, and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor will be addressing the summit.

A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, over 200 investors, 300 global speakers, 10 world leaders, 50 star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, and the APAC will be represented at the summit.

“The summit is aimed at bringing together start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in start-ups and enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars. Also act as a gateway to provide Indian entrepreneurs gain market access to countries such as United States, Canada, LatAm, Middle East, Europe and APAC,” said Mahavir Sharma – Chairman TiE Global.

“With 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit, we aim to help solve their most critical problems such as acquiring new customers in India and overseas, access to funding, mentors and board members. 200 start-ups will be funded, around 40,000 1-on-1 interactions between entrepreneurs, mentors and others,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE, Hyderabad. (IANS)