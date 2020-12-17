Kanan Sachdeva of Northwestern Mutual Earns Certified Financial Planner Certification

Westborough, Mass. – Kanan Sachdeva CFP, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual, has earned the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification through the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc.

Sachdeva’s achievement positions her as a groundbreaking leader. The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning reports that only around 20% of the US advisors are CFP® professionals. Of that population, 23% are women, and less than 5% are people of color.

The CFP® designation sets the highest standard for financial planners, and only those who complete the program’s rigorous requirements can attain the prestigious certification. The CFP® professionals have the expertise to evaluate all areas of a client’s global financial picture, including investments, insurance, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, saving for college, and estate planning. They ensure clients are taking advantage of any tax benefits, optimizing their portfolios, and assessing risk strategically.

“We are proud of Kanan for achieving the highest standard in personal financial planning,” said Robert T Frieling, Managing Partner, Northwestern Mutual – Westborough. “Earning this designation proves her commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards to always act in our client’s best interest as well as her commitment to professional growth and achievement.”

Sachdeva started her practice with Northwestern Mutual – Westborough, in 2011. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University and a Master of Business Administration from Graham School of Management, Saint Xavier University.