John Abraham: Living in harmony with birds, animals makes us better humans

Mumbai– Actor John Abraham, who has been named Person of the Year for 2020 by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), says living in harmony with birds and animals makes people better human beings.

“I find that living in harmony with birds and animals makes us better human beings,” John said.

“Caring for them, showing kindness to them and being compassionate towards their nature teaches us to be kind and empathetic too. PETA has led this fight for animal rights, the one that they can’t voice for themselves, consistently. I support their goals and am very grateful for this special recognition,” he added.

He dedicated the award to all his “four limbed friends!”

John had earlier sent a letter urging the e-retailer Quikr to stop trading in live animals. Over the years, he has teamed up with PETA India to push for a ban on animal circuses, speak up for Mumbai’s dancing monkeys, and star in an ad-campaign urging people not to keep birds in cages.

He also adopted a community dog, Bailey, urged authorities to stop illegal pig slaughter in Goa and put a football jersey on the auction block to benefit the organisation’s work to help animals. (IANS)