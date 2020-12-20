Indian American Group IMPACT Launches Historic $2.5M Campaign In Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC–IMPACT, an Indian American advocacy and political action committee, has launched a historic $2.5 million campaign to turnout Asian American voters in Georgia ahead of the January Senate runoffs. The funds will be spent on digital, mail, and turnout operations.
“You can’t tell the suburban vote story without telling the Asian American vote story,” IMPACT Executive Director Neil Makhija said. “The Democratic Party couldn’t win the presidency or the Senate without Asian Americans. In November, South Asian and Asian American voters were the critical difference between victory and defeat in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. The numbers are striking: Asian Americans increased turnout more than any other demographic, nearly doubling in Georgia. Asian Americans are becoming a core constituency of the Democratic Party, but they can’t be taken for granted.”
“We are poised to play a critical role in January for the Georgia Senate runoff races,” Makhija continued. “IMPACT’s historic investment over the remaining weeks of the campaign will harness this emerging power of South Asian and Asian American voters to help deliver Georgia and control of the U.S. Senate for Democrats. This election can play a transformative role for the Biden-Harris Administration and for our country, and Asian Americans realize that —which is why they’re already turning in their ballots in record numbers.”
In November’s general election, AAPI voters — the fastest-growing demographic nationally and in the state of Georgia — helped swing Georgia for Democrats for the first time in more than 25 years.
IMPACT’s new Georgia campaign follows its $10 million campaign in November focused on targeting Asian American voters in Pennsylvania and Arizona, the largest-ever effort to target South Asian voters.
Fast facts:
-
This year, Georgia saw a 91 percent increase in AAPI voter turnout over 2016, and exit polls showed Asian American voters preferred Joe Biden to President Trump by a 2 to 1 margin.
-
This growth in turnout compared to 2016 far exceeded other racial and ethnic groups: white turnout increased 16 percent, black turnout increased 20 percent, and Latinx turnout increased by 72 percent.
-
-
An additional 42,000 AAPI voters voted in 2020 over 2016 and more than 30,000 AAPI voters voted for the first time ever. Biden won Georgia by just over 14,000 votes.
-
Asian American voters saw the highest increase in turnout among any demographic.
-
Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic in Georgia (and nationally), and Indian Americans are the largest Asian American group in Georgia.
-
While the general eligible voting population in Georgia grew 9% between 2012 and 2018, the Indian American voting population grew by 231%.
-
-
There are an estimated 238,000 eligible AAPI voters in Georgia.