India, US enhance Intellectual Property cooperation

New Delhi– India and the US have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation.

Accordingly, the MoU is expected to facilitate exchange and dissemination of ‘best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP’.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had given the approval for signing the MoU with United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in the field of IP cooperation.

“The MoU aims at increasing IP cooperation between the two countries by way of facilitating exchange and dissemination of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP among the public, and between and among the industry, universities, research and development (R&D) organisations, and small and medium-sized enterprises through participation in programs and events organised singly or jointly by the participants,” an official communique said on Thursday.

It encompasses collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities. exchange of information and best practices on processes for registration and examination of applications for patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications, and industrial designs, as well as the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights.

According to the communique, the two side will draw up a biennial work plan’ to implement the MoU which will include the detailed planning for carrying out of the co-operation activities including the scope of action.

“The MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and USA, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country,” it said.

“It will be a landmark step forward in India’s journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and will further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016.” (IANS)