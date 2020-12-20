Honored to present Warren Buffett with 2020 Global Citizen Prize: Priyanka

Mumbai–Actress Priyanka Chopra says she feels beyond honoured to celebrate and acknowledge American business tycoon Warren Buffett’s leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity.

“I feel beyond honoured to present Warren Buffett with the 2020 Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy. In 2006, he shocked the world and promised that he would give away almost all of his wealth to those in need. So far he has donated $37 billion, but he didn’t stop there,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

“He co-founded the Giving Pledge, calling on the world’s wealthiest to also give at least half of their net worth. He recognised that the moment to help was now, so he took action and encouraged others in his position to do the same. Today, we celebrate and acknowledge Warren’s leadership, kindness, and undeniable generosity. Thank you… and congratulations. #GCPrize,” she added.

The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend this year, recognises people working towards ending extreme poverty.

Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020 will be available for viewers in India on December 26 on Vh1 and Voot Select. (IANS)