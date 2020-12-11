Google, Dell join hands with Intel to form new computing group

San Francisco– Google, Dell and Intel have joined hands with a few other tech companies to form a new computing group to address the “biggest IT challenges” facing companies today with integration from silicon to cloud.

Called the “Modern Computing Alliance”, the collective mission of the new group announced on Thursday is to drive “silicon-to-cloud” innovation for the benefit of enterprise customers — fueling a differentiated modern computing platform and providing additional choice for integrated business solutions.

Other founding members of the group include Box, Citrix, Imprivata, Okta, RingCentral, Slack, VMware, and Zoom.

Dell said it joined the group to drive an “open and innovative ecosystem” in a bid to enable customers to get the most from their Chrome OS experiences.

“Specifically, the Alliance will define an open collaboration approach for both hardware and software — from the cloud to the PC — that will bring new industry-level innovation to the market at-scale through Google’s Chrome commercial ecosystem,” Chris Walker, General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms Group at Intel, said in a statement.

Google said that the plan of the group is to take on the most pressing challenges in end user computing today, including performance; security and identity; and remote work, productivity, and collaboration, among others.

“We’ll create more advanced cloud data security and improve data loss prevention solutions,” said John Solomon, VP, Chrome OS at Google.

“The Alliance will enhance the productivity of an increasingly distributed workforce by providing telemetry insights across the stack,” Solomon said. (IANS)