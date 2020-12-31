Gauri Khan happy it’s finally time for 2021

Mumbai– Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and designer Gauri Khan cannot wait for 2020 to get over. She is glad to finally welcome 2021 even if it means wishing fans Happy New Year a few hours early.

Hours before bidding goodbye to 2020, Gauri took to Instagram and Twitter to wish to fans and friends.

“FINALLY…2021. Happy new year,” shw wrote along with a photo of her with Shah Rukh. In the photo, SRK and Gauri strikes a casual pose.

Actress Neelam Kothari commented: “Happy New Year.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Fans also left warm wishes.

One wrote: “Happy New Year King & Queen”.

Another wrote: ” Happy New Year in Advance @iamsrk Sir and @gaurikhan Ma’am.” (IANS)