From Harvard to Hazaribagh and Corporate World to Public Service: Indian Politician Jayant Sinha’s Journey on Chai with Manju

BOSTON—When one accomplishes everything one sets out to do in life, a fundamental question arises: what is next? For Jayant Sinha, an Indian politician, a current Member of Parliament and former minister in the central government of India, it was to serve people and public service.

After getting several degrees from America’s top universities and working in corporate America for many years, Mr. Sinha listened to his call and decided to go back to India’s remote district of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

In an exclusive video interview on Chai with Manju’s Trailblazers series, Mr. Sinha talks about his phenomenal journey. To view the 15-minute interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Mr. Sinha is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, Member of Parliament from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. He has served on the key Parliamentary Committees including the Public Accounts Committee, the Standing Committee on Finance, and the Consultative Committee on Communications and Information Technology.

Mr. Sinha has more than 25 years of experience in investing and strategy consulting as well as a deep understanding of managing investments and advising businesses around the world. He has served on the boards of iMerit, Aspiring Minds, d.light design, Treehouse, Agni Energy, and STCI Finance. He was selected to serve on the Global Advisory Board of the International Finance Corporation in Washington DC. He was the Founding Chairperson of the India Impact Investors Council.

He spent 12 years with McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner in the Boston and Delhi offices. At McKinsey, Mr. Sinha co-led the global Software & IT Services Practice.

Mr. Sinha has an MBA with Distinction from the Harvard Business School, an MS in Energy Management & Policy from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Technology with Distinction from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.